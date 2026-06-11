'The kindest soul': Family of Livonia shooting victim Nevaeh Finch describe her as selfless

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A vigil continues to grow outside a Livonia home where four individuals were shot and killed Tuesday, and the suspected gunman — the son and brother of three of the victims — is now in custody.

Police identified the four victims as 58-year-old Sterling Pierce, 53-year-old Holly Kimball, 22-year-old Tanner Pierce and 21-year-old Nevaeh Finch.

Video: Livonia PD: Suspect admitted killing family, had 'contentious relationship' with parents

Identities released in Livonia mass shooting

Officers responded to the home near 7 Mile and Inkster roads around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, where they found the 25-year-old eldest son of Kimball and Sterling Pierce walking out of the family home with his hands above his head.

Livonia Police Chief Thomas Goralski said during a Wednesday press conference the suspect immediately confessed.

"The subject responded and indicated that he had shot his family in the home," Goralski said.

A semiautomatic weapon was recovered on scene. Police say the motive remains unclear, but adds there was a contentious relationship between the suspect and his parents.

Police provide details during a press conference below:

Livonia police provide update after deadly quadruple shooting

Finch had been in a relationship with Tanner Pierce for nearly five years and largely lived with him at the family home. Her aunt, Shanin Medina, spoke with us by phone Wednesday and said she wants the world to remember her niece as the animal lover and smart student she was — not this tragedy.

"She was young — 21 years old. She's just a little girl trying to figure life out," Medina said. "She was the kindest soul we could ever meet. She loved all animals."

Shanin Medina Nevaeh Finch

Medina described the bond Finch shared with Tanner Pierce and his family.

"Her whole world revolved around Tanner, and we loved her for that because she found somebody that was a good heart and treated her well," Medina said. "She was still figuring life out, and no matter what, it was going to be with Tanner."

Shanin Medina Tanner Pierce (left) and Nevaeh Finch (right)

Finch's death comes just months after the family lost her grandmother to a heart attack.

"We're still trying to learn how to grieve from that loss, and now this on top of it is a little, a little extreme," Medina said.

Tanner Pierce's side of the family was also reached by phone and said they were still in shock.

WXYZ

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says charges could come as soon as Thursday.

Finch's family has set up a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses. You can find it here.

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