LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Livonia man is dead after police shot him following an explosion and fire at his home, and neighbors say they believe a mental health crisis may have contributed to what unfolded.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Livonia man shot and killed by police after explosion, fire at home on St. Francis

Livonia Police say officers and firefighters responded Sunday at about 7 p.m. to a home on St. Francis after an explosion and fire. Neighbors and sources identify the man as Roger Zebrowski. Those sources add that he may have cut several gas lines in his home before setting it on fire.

After arriving on scene, police say they found Zebrowski in a neighbor's backyard armed with a gun. Despite attempts to negotiate, police say he refused, raised his gun toward officers, and was shot once. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Michigan State Police are now investigating the officer-involved shooting. Livonia Police are also confirming a separate arson investigation.

Neighbor Christopher Rogers recalled Zebrowski as a kindhearted friend who regularly checked up on others and said Zebrowski had recently shared that he had been depressed.

"I was in bed because I work midnights at a warehouse, and I heard an explosion," Rogers said. "He was going through a mental state because his mom passed away a few years back."

WXYZ-TV

Another neighbor described Zebrowski as someone who looked out for those around him.

"Roger was an excellent neighbor. He would check on us when he knew things were going on with us. He would send pictures of the moon when it looked particularly pretty," Stephanie Day said.

WXYZ-TV

"What's going through your mind? Mostly sadness. He was a really great neighbor and really great person," she said.

Neighbors say they are devastated over everything that unfolded.

Livonia Police are not releasing any additional information at this time.

————————————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

