Livonia PD: Suspect admitted killing family, had 'contentious relationship' with parents

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A makeshift memorial is growing on the steps of the Pierce family home on Rensellor Street in Livonia. Police said they were gunned down by their own relative.

Friends of Holly Marie Kimball, 53, placed flowers on her doorstep.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Identities released in Livonia mass shooting

“It’s just so hard to imagine that their whole family is gone,” Pamela Ferrarotti said.

She and Sue Skinner said their friendship with Holly and Holly's longtime partner Sterling Ray Pierce dates back decades to childhood. Investigators said the couple, along with their son Tanner Pierce and his girlfriend, Neveah Finch, were gunned down by another son.

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It happened Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. The home is near 7 Mile and Inkster roads.

“My sister made the comment that she’s praying Holly went first so that she didn’t know that her younger son was also killed, but I don’t think that was the case from what I’ve heard,” Ferrarotti said.

Doug and Judy Cook live two doors down.

“My husband that day, like an hour before, had been helping them set up a pool the backyard,” Judy Cook said. “I mean, he could have been there if he hadn’t had some place to go."

Police provide details during a press conference below:

Livonia police provide update after deadly quadruple shooting

Doug Cook said, “From 3:30 to 4:30 (he was helping with the pool). I had stuff to do. I left. Everything was fine. The suspect, the young man in the house, didn’t come out.”

“I just heard the shots. I just heard a lot of shots," Judy recalled.

There were 12 to 15 shots, according Chief Thomas Goralski. He said the 25-year-old suspect used a semi-automatic rifle.

Watch our previous coverage the night of the shooting below:

4 people shot and killed in Livonia, suspect in custody

Police said the suspect's mom and dad were found in the backyard. Tanner Pierce, 22, and 21-year-old Finch were in a bedroom.

Loved ones told 7 News Detroit that Finch had stayed at the home about 80% of the time for the past two years.

Neighbors and family friends told 7 News Detroit the suspect appeared to struggle with mental health issues.

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Goralski held a press conference Wednesday morning.

"We are working on motives at this point. All I can tell you is this: that there was a contentious relationship between the suspect and his parents," he explained.

Goralski did not expound on that, but he said the suspect surrendered without incident when officers arrived.

"The suspect came out of the house with his hands in the air," he said. "The subject responded and indicated that he had shot his family at the home."

Police said an arraignment could take place as soon as Thursday.