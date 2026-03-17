Livonia residents push for transparency in police headquarters debate

(WXYZ) — Livonia residents say the debate over a proposed new police headquarters is about more than just a building, but about whether the city is being honest with the people it serves.

Jenaveve Lenoir, a Livonia resident who has been vocal since the story first aired, said the community's concerns are being made clear.

"I was concerned that the fight that we're having in this city is still being mischaracterized as a fight against just this building," Lenoir said.

WXYZ Jenaveve Lenoir

Lenoir said the real issue is how the city has handled the planning process.

"The fight is about transparency and inclusion for all members of the community in the planning process," Lenoir said.

Christiana Ford is your Livonia community reporter. Email her at Christiana.Ford@wxyz.com.

WXYZ Christiana Ford

The debate follows the city administration's proposal to build a new police department headquarters, a plan that critics say closely resembles the concept included in a bond proposal that failed at the ballot last November. Lenoir said that connection is not lost on residents.

Fellow resident Heather Carney echoed those concerns, taking direct aim at Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan's response to community pushback.

"The majority of us want police and fire to have what they need and we want them to have the best, but our mayor has been extremely misleading and dishonest about the process and downright refusing to answer citizens' questions," Carney said.

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7 News Detroit was not able to connect with the mayor for an interview for this story, but did connect with two council members who say they are listening.

Robin Persiconi, chair of the Capital Outlay and Infrastructure Committee, said resident concerns are valid and that the council is asking tough questions of the administration.

"I think that's very valid, as a resident of Livonia, it's important that you do feel your voice is heard," Persiconi said.

Persiconi emphasized that the council operates independently from the administration.

"We're a separate branch of the government ... it is in the council's hands ... we're not just rubber-stamping the proposal," Persiconi said.

WXYZ Robin Persiconi

When asked about concerns that the current plan mirrors the one from the failed November millage, Persiconi acknowledged the connection but urged a closer look at the details.

"I understand why people are connecting it. I will say that it's not far-fetched to see that there's some sort of connection there. However, we're just talking about the police station now, and I think that would be doing our residents a disservice if we didn't look at the actual plans in the details of the original proposal because a lot of money was spent on that at that point, and we have to be fiscally responsible with our resources," Persiconi said.

Council member Brandon McCullough, also on the committee, said he fully supports the police department but believes the city should slow down and take a more transparent, collaborative approach.

"If you're looking for the best place to put it on that huge amount of land, let's sit down and talk and have a discussion. And I think a lot of the residents would agree with me on that. You know, I made some posts online, and I think it's just, let's start the process and, and work smart. There's no rush," McCullough said.

McCullough stressed the importance of protecting public trust, particularly ahead of an August operating millage vote he sees as vital for public safety funding.

"Public safety's been the foundation of Livonia for so many years, and it needs to be going forward. And so, while I appreciate the fact that we're talking about ... a new police station, I just think we should work smart, focus number one on that operating that's coming up in August. Be transparent to the residents, and we can work it. You could have the synergies. These things could be both working at the same time. It doesn't mean we have to stop the talk on the police station," McCullough said.

Provided Proposed location

Both council members said they support exploring alternative site locations, including options not situated on a wetland, as residents have suggested. Multiple site options are now under consideration the original Civic Center plan, newer southwest site proposals known as Plans B and C, and a location that would require the demolition of unused buildings.

When asked how trust in the process will be restored, Persiconi pointed to the council's efforts to keep the public informed.

"I feel as though we really, as a council, that we've been transparent, that we've been explaining to the residents all of the meetings, of course comply with the Open Meetings Act. They're open to the public. We're posting them on our social media accounts. The city is posting them and emailing them, and we are trying to get the information out there. This helps certainly that you're coming out and asking us about it, and we want the public participation," Persiconi said.

Lenoir said she hopes city leaders will take the community's concerns to heart.

"We want to agree with you. We want to go along. We support our police. Please pivot and include the community's feelings," Lenoir said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.