Man fatally stabbed in Livonia, his mother spending 'forever energy' for justice

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed to death in Livonia on Thursday, police said.

The victim was found near Middlebelt Road and W. Chicago.

According to police, a driver noticed the victim coughing up blood on the side of the road and called police around 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim in a large pool of blood.

First responders tried to save the victim, but he died at the scene.

WXYZ

The victim’s mother, Felisha Hatcher, identified him as 33-year-old Nicholos “Nick” Hatcher of Detroit. She said her son was leaving his job as a prep cook and was catching a bus to his second job in Detroit when she was told someone stole his backpack and he chased after the person.

Felisha Hatcher says she got a phone call that her son had been stabbed.

WXYZ

Livonia police said they took someone into custody Thursday night.

"I will spend forever energy making sure this person is caught. Forever. Because this speaks again to the useless crime that continues to go on and it has to stop. It has so stop. So yes, I will forever spend energy making sure that my son's death is avenged and the person is caught," Felisha Hatcher said before police provided an update saying a suspect was taken into custody. "I want my son's killer — because that is what it is at this point. He was brutally murdered in the street here, and I want him (suspect) caught."

Hear from the victim's mother below:

Web extra: Mom of man stabbed and killed in Livonia calls for justice

Anyone with information can call the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470.