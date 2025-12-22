Man shot & killed after domestic argument at Inkster apartment complex

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 25-year-old father was shot and killed during a domestic dispute at an Inkster apartment complex early Monday morning, according to police and family members.

Deion Williams was identified by family as the man who was fatally shot following an argument with the mother of his children at The Flats Apartments near John Daly and Colgate streets. Police say a relative of the woman pulled the trigger.

"He got shot 3 times in the back, once in the chest and once in the neck," said Ebony Williams, the victim's aunt. “Once they went to the hospital they tried to resuscitate him, give him blood transfusion, but they couldn't bring him back.”

Inkster police are working with Michigan State Police to investigate how the domestic violence situation escalated to gunfire. Both the woman and her relative remain in custody as the investigation continues.

Ebony Williams said her nephew was trying to flee his apartment when he was shot.

"I guess they got in a heated argument and he wanted her to leave once again, obviously she didn't want to once again, and her sister was here at this time and got involved in the situation and shot and killed my nephew," Williams said. "He was trying to get out the door and that's how he got shot in the back.”

The victim and the woman shared two young children together, according to his family.

"He was a loving, caring person, always got a smile on his face, didn't bother nobody. wanted to play his game, go to work and take care of his kids," Williams said.

The family is seeking answers about what led to the fatal shooting.

"Right now we just trying to make sure we talk to the rest of the neighbors and find out everything that was going on," Williams said. "I just want to make sure the truth gets told about my nephew."

Police have not announced what charges, if any, will be filed against the two women in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact Inkster police.

Inkster police initially stated the children's mother is the one who fired the fatal shots.

