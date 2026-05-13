Michigan DNR confirms black bear roaming Downriver communities in furthest southeast sighting ever

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A black bear has been confirmed roaming the Carleton, Rockwood, and Flat Rock area — the furthest southeast the Michigan DNR has ever recorded a bear sighting in the state.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Two black bear sightings confirmed in southern counties

Residents near Woodruff Road first spotted the animal on a trail camera, with many initially mistaking it for a large cat. The Michigan DNR has since confirmed two black bear sightings in the area since Sunday, along with tracks to match.

Dale Hicks, a Rockwood resident, was among the first to spot the animal.

"I looked, and I said there's a big cat by the double gate," Hicks said.

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Neighbor Carolann Foerch said she was surprised to learn the animal had passed through her property.

"It was here and apparently walking through our back yard. He says, there's a bear out there!" Foerch said.

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Foerch, who is originally from northern Michigan, said she welcomed the unusual visitor.

"I love the bear, you betcha," Foerch said.

Fellow resident Corry Stanley summed up the reaction many neighbors shared.

"Guess it was a real bear," Stanley said.

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Jan Saintamour, another Rockwood resident, called the sighting "kind of cool. Kind of odd."

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What the DNR says

Cody Norton, a bear specialist with the Michigan DNR, said the sighting is unprecedented for the region.

"This is the furthest southeast we've seen," Norton said.

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Norton described southeastern Michigan as far more developed than other parts of the state, making the bear's appearance in the area without any reported sightings along its path especially unusual.

The DNR reports approximately 12,000 bears living across Michigan's Upper and Lower peninsulas. Norton said the lower peninsula bear population has grown significantly in recent years.

"Our bear population in the lower peninsula has grown about 60-percent," Norton said.

As bear numbers have risen, the animals have begun moving into areas further west and south. Norton said younger male bears in particular tend to wander in search of territory not already claimed by dominant males.

"They are able to survive and make a living in habitats we previously thought wouldn't be suitable for bears," Norton said.

Norton said bears would have historically inhabited this area before development pushed them out, and that as populations continue to grow, sightings in unexpected places like southeastern Michigan are likely to increase.

"Their world revolves around food," Norton said.

What to do if you see the bear

The DNR says residents do not need to be overly concerned.

"I don't think anyone should be too worried about this individual bear roaming around in this area," Norton said.

Norton said there has not been a bear-related human fatality in Michigan since 1930. He added that residents do not need to worry about walking pets or letting animals outside.

However, there are steps residents can take to avoid unintentionally attracting the bear to their property:



Secure garbage cans

Manage bird feeders

Do not leave pet food outside

If you do encounter the bear, the DNR advises against running. Instead, make yourself appear large, make noise, and slowly back away to a safe location.

As of now, the bear does not appear to be bothering anyone or displaying aggressive behavior. The DNR says it will continue to leave the bear alone unless it begins acting aggressively or causing property damage.

Hicks, for his part, said he plans to keep an eye out.

"I'm going to look at it and take pictures of it," Hicks said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

