DEARBORN, Mich.(WXYZ) — Getting behind the wheel is almost a rite of passage for teens, but for many in Michigan, the cost of driver's education can be a major roadblock. Now, local leaders are pushing to keep a program alive that's been giving students a free path to the classroom and eventually the road.



Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

"Driver's education should not be a privilege reserved for those who can afford it. It should be something every young person in Michigan has access to," Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said.

Benson said the state stopped funding driver's education in 2004.

"That added additional burden and cost creates a lot of stress," Benson said.

For several years and through a grant, a pilot program has been helping a number of students in Dearborn Public Schools receive driver's education through the district at no cost.

FULL VIDEO: Michigan leaders push to extend free driver's education program for teens

"When you talk about young drivers, Dearborn is the capital of young drivers. Roughly 50% of our population is younger than 28," Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said.

Hammoud said top of mind for him is dangerous driving, considering the city's younger population, showing his full support for the grant that covers the cost of driver's education for students who qualify.

"It's shown success for our students," Westland Mayor Kevin Coleman said.

Coleman also demonstrated his support, as grant funding has also been covering driver's education for students in the Wayne-Westland district. Together, both districts have helped roughly 1,000 young drivers.

"Definitely, at first I was really nervous to drive," teen driver Sydney Girard said.

Girard is one of the kids getting that help and now feels more comfortable on the roadways.

"And I think Allstar, the program that I did, was a really great program for me," Girard said.

"It cuts back on the amount of crashes that we have," said Aisha Hedwood, a driving instructor and owner at Wheel to Drive Driving School.

Hedwood believes learning the rules of the roadway is better done sooner rather than later.

"It makes the parents feel better when they're turning the keys over to their teen, and it just makes a big difference," Hedwood said.

The funding for the districts will stop at the end of 2026, so these mayors, along with Secretary Benson, are calling on lawmakers to extend the grant and even consider adding more Michigan cities under the umbrella.

"Having a free program helps to get my friends out on the roads and have safer driving," Girard said.

