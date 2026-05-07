Miracle on Main Street: No injuries after minivan plows into Northville diner

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lunchtime turned into a frightening scene in Northville on Thursday after a vehicle plowed into a popular local restaurant. Thankfully, what could have been a tragedy ended with no major injuries.

Late afternoon, a restoration crew boarded up the side of the Early Bird restaurant on Main Street. Northville police said an 84-year-old woman driving a Chrysler Town and Country minivan was attempting to park when she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Car crashes into Northville's Early Bird restaurant

“This is like a Northville family favorite. This place is packed on the weekends," said Jordyn Kahler, who works next door. “I heard this big loud crash, what I thought was a car accident. So, I got up and looked out on the street.”

Kahler's attention quickly turned to the restaurant's parking lot and said it was “kind of just shocking.”

“I saw her getting out the car and she looked pretty distraught," Kahler said.

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Officers found the driver still in her seat, shaken but uninjured. Investigators have already ruled out drugs or alcohol as factors in the crash.

Jeremy Daum owns Forever Fit next door.

“Scary because I was worried about people in case they were injured," he said.

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Investigators said patrons were sitting in booths right where the vehicle struck. In what police are calling a fortunate escape, none of those customers were seriously hurt, and all declined medical transport.

As for the damage, 7 News Detroit spoke with the business owner’s wife who said it’s unclear how long it’ll take to reopen.

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“It really makes me sad for them because I know they may have to shut down temporarily, so I just hope that it goes good and they can get back to operating, ya know, like they normally do,” Daum said.

While the building sustained significant damage, the community is just grateful everyone walked away. If you have any further information about this incident, Northville police would like you to give Chief Alan Maciag a call at 248-449-9921.