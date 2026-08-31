New accessible playground set to be built at Dearborn elementary school after fire

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A playground that was destroyed in a fire at a Dearborn elementary school last month is a step closer to being rebuilt.

New accessible playground equipment has been ordered for Nowlin Elementary School, the district announced. The Dearborn Public Schools board on Aug. 17 agreed to order a new play structure.

In late July, the playground was damaged in a fire. Officials say the fire department quickly put the fire out before it spread. No one was hurt.

Police previously said they identified two suspects, who are minors, in connection with the fire. Police said the parents were cooperating with the investigation.

Watch our previous report about the fire below:

Dearborn police identify two juvenile suspects in playground fire

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was charged.

The structure will be purchased from We Build Fun for $124,129. It will be paid for by the district’s insurance, excluding a $5,000 deductible.

The district says Dearborn Elks donated $500 toward the playground’s restoration.

The district plans to add a rubber mat under the new structure to make it more accessible for all students.

Installation could start in October, with the playground reopening in November.