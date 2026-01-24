New charges filed in London Thomas murder case as suspects head to trial

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A judge has ordered two suspects to stand trial on upgraded charges in the murder of 17-year-old London Thomas, who went missing in April 2025 and was found dead weeks later.

Jalen Pendergrass, 24, and his mother Charla Pendergrass, 49, now face first-degree murder charges after originally being charged with second-degree murder in October. Judge Sabrina Johnson also approved the prosecution's request to add charges of unlawful imprisonment and evidence tampering following more than four hours of testimony during Thursday's preliminary hearing in Inkster.

Mother and son will go to trial in murder of Detroit teen London Thomas

Thomas went missing on April 5, 2024, and her body was discovered on April 26. Jalen Pendergrass was Thomas' former boyfriend.

Key testimony reveals alleged confession

During the hearing, Lanyja Wilkerson, another former girlfriend of Jalen Pendergrass, testified that he sent her specific song lyrics from a song by rapper NBA Youngboy after Thomas went missing.

"Put the b**** up in the trunk, her family will never see her again," Wilkerson said, recounting the lyrics she alleges Jalen Pendergrass wanted her to hear.

Wilkerson also testified that Jalen Pendergrass later confessed to her about the night of April 5. She said he told her two different stories, and in the first story he said Thomas and his mother got into a physical fight at his home, after which he beat Thomas and tied her up.

Wilkerson then says that Jalen Pendergrass said he was told by his mother to "get angry."

"Did he tell you she (Charla Pendergrass) told him to do anything else?" the prosecuting attorney asked Wilkerson.

"To kill her," Wilkerson replied, then added "He told me that he pulled her out the bed, he stood her up, grabbed a belt and choked her until she fell."

Mom and son arraigned in murder of Detroit teen London Thomas

Wilkerson didn't come forward with the alleged confessions until October, which is when both Charla and Jalen Pendergrass were charged with second-degree murder.

Body found in plastic tote

Another witness, a friend of Charla Pendergrass, testified that Charla gave him a large plastic tote containing Thomas' body and asked him to hold it for him, before later asking him to dispose of it.

He says he never asked what was in the bin and he never opened it.

"She told me to get rid of it, to burn it," the witness said.

Suspecting it may be evidence in the case, he contacted police through a lawyer about the tote's location, which was in the trunk of his SUV that he left parked outside a friend's house in Southfield. When police arrived, they found Thomas' body inside the bin tied up and bruised. It had been several weeks since she was reported missing. Prosecutors said evidence shows Jalen Pendergrass' DNA was likely on the handles.

Defense questions witness credibility

Defense attorney Terry L. Johnson challenged Wilkerson's credibility, noting she testified that both she and Jalen Pendergrass were under the influence during the alleged confession.

Johnson also argued the autopsy did not support her story.

"What he (prosecutor) is asking you to do, your honor, is go off what this young lady said, who again was high when she did this," Johnson argued.

Mother and son facing murder charges in death of 17-year-old London Thomas

The prosecution defended Wilkerson's testimony, arguing the specific details she alleged Jalen Pendergrass told her could only come from someone present during the incident.

Family seeks justice

Thomas' family members attended the hearing, including her mother Jasma Bennett, who called the upgraded charges "one small step toward justice for London and our family."

“For just justice to be served peacefully, and I want that to be noted, peacefully it’s done,” Bennett said.

Thomas' sister Jaila Hatcher also testified that she dropped Thomas off at Jalen Pendergrass' home in the early morning hours on April 5. The last time she heard from Thomas, she was at Jalen Pendergrass' house. Hatcher became concerned when she couldn't reach Thomas on the phone.

“This isn't like her, why isn't she answering her phone, she doesn't let her phone go dead,” Hatcher said on the stand.

"Everything shocked me — how the story unfolded, what they did to her," said Darnell Johnson, Thomas' stepfather. "It's crazy how can you do that to a child when you’re a mother yourself... It’s sickening to believe somebody’s parent can be that evil.”

Family says body of missing teen London Thomas has been found

Thomas' grandmother Jestina Martin expressed satisfaction with the upgraded charges.

"First-degree murder, that's good enough for me," Martin said.



Grandmother of London Thomas speaks days after London's body was found

The case now moves forward to trial with the enhanced charges.

