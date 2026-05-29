NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Northville's beloved Castle Park at Ford Field is nearly complete after a major fundraising effort brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars from the community and local organizations.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report:

Northville's Castle Park at Ford Field gets a new chapter after community raises funds

The city launched a crowdfunding campaign through Patronicity, raising more than $85,500 from the community. The campaign also partnered with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which offered a matching grant of $75,000, provided the city could raise the same amount in community support.

PREVIOUS STORY: City of Northville raising thousands to transform beloved community playground

City of Northville raising thousands to transform beloved community playground

"We did that. We exceeded it, actually. We exceeded our fundraising efforts more than anybody else did in this program, so that was really exciting," Wendy Wilmers Longpre, Director of Strategic Planning and Special Projects for the city of Northville, said.

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"I knew it had some wear and tear to it, so I definitely see why they decided to update it with newer materials," parent Anthony Moceri said.

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Former Northville resident Marna Wiltgen has brought her children and grandchildren to the park for generations and called the new playground a welcome sight.

"This is perfect. This is absolutely perfect. Very nice," Wiltgen said. "Very nostalgic place. Everybody's always been so friendly, and it's a great place. We had picnics here."

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Wiltgen said she already has plans to return once the playground opens.

"I have great-grandkids now, so we'll have to bring 'em here and take some pictures when I come back again," Wiltgen said.

The playground is expected to open in early June. It is the first of several projects planned for Ford Field Park, including an overlook plaza, new pathways, a handicap-accessible entrance, and a restroom building, all expected to be completed within the next year.

Moceri said it's all exciting, and he plans to bring his kids.

"We'll be here day one ready to play," Moceri said.

Wilmers Longpre said the project represents something bigger than a new structure.

"This is more than just a playground, it's a community gathering place," Wilmers Longpre said.

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