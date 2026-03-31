PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Plymouth Township police need the public's help finding a pit bull wanted for a vicious attack. It happened Saturday around 6:30 a.m. outside of a home near Ann Arbor Trail and Canton Center Road.

There have been several reported sightings. Police said the pit bull is brown and white and was joined by two Cane Corsos in the attack.

Watch the video report below:

Pit bull sought after vicious attack on jogger in Plymouth Township, Cane Corso dead

Kendall Cusmano said she just so happened to let her dog out to relieve herself Saturday morning when she heard screams.

“I heard someone screaming in the distance," she recalled.

Cusmano said she put her dog back in the house and went to investigate.

“I walked right up. I said 'who are you? Are you OK?' And they weren’t responding and then I walked a little bit closer and that’s when I found out what I was seeing was somebody was on the ground and there was three dogs on top of him," she explained.

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Cusmano called 911 and learned another person had also made the call.

“As I stood there, I was yelling to the man ‘cover yourself! Cover yourself. They’re coming! They’re coming.’ And as this was going on, one of the three dogs came and run up to me," she said.

"I was on the street and the dog was in my face and I yelled at the dog to stop. And the dog stopped."

She stood her ground.

“And then he kind of stopped and he unfortunately started, continued the attack," Cusmano said. “The police officer pulled right up front, stopped, got out of his car, walked right into the danger, walked right into this.”

Plymouth Township Police Chief James Knittel told 7 News Detroit, “When our officers arrived at the scene, all three of the dogs were attacking the gentleman who was on the ground.”

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He said the two Cane Corsos then moved aggressively toward the officers.

“One of the officers pulled their firearms, and three rounds were discharged. We believe two struck one of the dogs. All three of the dogs ran from that location," Knittel explained.

Officers secured the area to get the victim help. The man is currently receiving treatment in intensive care, but we're told he's stable.

As for the dogs: one Cane Corso was caught at a nearby elementary school. The second was found four blocks away and had to be put down due to its injuries and public safety.

Plymouth Township Police Department

“We’re utilizing every resource that we have to locate this pit bull,” Knittel said.

The last sighting was in Canton late Monday afternoon in the area of North Joy Road between Lilley and Morton Taylor roads.

The chief said the owners are cooperating. The case is headed to the prosecutor’s office for review.

If you see the animal, do not approach it. Call Plymouth Community Dispatch immediately at 734-354-3250.