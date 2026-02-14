Plymouth Township trustee faces backlash over 'inappropriate' comments about female employees

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Plymouth Township trustee is under fire for comments he made about female township employees and exercise during a board meeting this week, with some calling his remarks unprofessional and sexist while others defended them as well-intentioned.

The controversy stems from Wednesday's board of trustees meeting, where officials discussed purchasing $29,200 worth of new equipment for the township exercise room located on the second floor of township hall.

During the discussion, Trustee John Stewart made several comments that have drawn criticism.

"When do the yoga classes start for women? It's a rhetorical question," Stewart said during the meeting.

Stewart said he was expressing support for the equipment purchase and wanted to ensure women would be welcomed in the space.

"I was purely motivated. I hope you understand that. I couldn't have gone home and spoken to my wife if I hadn't assured that this work out facility and this $28,000 worth of weights in this room would have been accessible to women," Stewart said.

However, Stewart then made additional comments that sparked controversy.

"I don't know why the women employees on the first floor township hall aren't asked to pack a brown bag lunch and transport it down to the Lake Point Soccer Park and you walk them around the beautiful park," Stewart said during the meeting.

He also commented: "And Officer Hinkel, you would make my month if you would call me and say you know what, (township official) has begun to organize yoga for women and they’re meeting at 12:30 and they're meeting in the new exercise (room).”

Township Trustee Sandy Groth defended Stewart's comments, saying she didn't find them offensive.

"As a female, I didn't take those words to be offensive. I understood that John was thinking OK, we're taking care of the police officers, the firefighters have their own equipment in the fire station, what are we going to do about the women," Groth said.

However, Township Treasurer Bob Doroshewitz, who watched the meeting from home, called Stewart's remarks "inappropriate and sexist."

"The next morning I went into work, the women were upset. I have three of woman on my staff and all three of them were outraged," Doroshewitz said.

A township employee provided a statement expressing offense at Stewart's comments.

"I was offended because he singled out only women. Women who are mostly of a certain age who may struggle with their weight due to menopause. Being called out in a public meeting was unnecessary no matter how well meaning he thought it was," the employee said.

Doroshewitz sent an email asking Stewart to provide an apology to the employees he referenced. While Stewart hasn't issued that apology yet, he did share these words with 7 News Detroit.

"So, I'm very sorry and apologize if anyone misconstrued something," Stewart said.

