School bus crashes into ditch in Huron Township after police say road gave out

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Huron Township school bus carrying students crashed into a ditch Thursday morning, leaving a fifth grader with a concussion and other students with minor injuries.

According to Huron Township police, the crash happened around 8:36 a.m. Police say the driver was traveling on the right side of Clark Road, trying to avoid potholes, when the road gave out and sent the bus into a ditch.

Fifth grader Lucas said he had just gotten on the bus moments before it left the road.

"I realized it right here. I was like oh, crap, we’re about to crash," Lucas said. "Everyone started screaming and I was like seeing random stars and stuff because I hit my head on a bar."

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Lucas said people in the area put boards down to help the students get off the bus because it was dark and there was a lot of mud and water.

Ashley Beard said her mind immediately went to the worst when she received a call from her third grader.

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"He called me like screaming, mom, the bus is tipping, the bus is tipping over. And I’m like what," Beard said. "And all I could hear was kids screaming and crying in the background."

"I mean, it just could have been way worse than what it actually was and some kids were hurt apparently."

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Potholes have been a major issue in Huron Township. Just last month, township officials declared a public safety emergency, urging Wayne County to step in and help fix the roads.

Watch Carli Petrus' previous report when the emergency was declared below:

Sumpter Township declares emergency over hazardous gravel roads, calls on Wayne County to act

I asked the Wayne County Department of Public Services about the incident. The deputy director provided a statement.

Our primary concern is the safety of the students and the driver involved. We are relieved to report that the injuries appear to be minor and extend our support to everyone affected. We appreciate the quick response of emergency personnel, and to our knowledge, the police investigation is ongoing. Wayne County staff inspected the area and confirmed that the road is safe and fully open to traffic. We will continue to cooperate with Huron Township Police as they work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.



Scott Cabauatan, Wayne County Department of Public Services Deputy Director

Police said internal bus cameras were reviewed, and texting, speeding or intoxication do not appear to be factors.

I reached out to the school district about what happened. A representative told me no one was available to speak, but the district sent a voicemail to parents about the incident.

Families, including Lucas's grandmother Ann Marquette, said they are now asking for more transparency from both the school and police.

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"I would like to have Superintendent Donovan, I would like clarification on this. I would like the bus driver to have reprimands," Marquette said.

"Everybody goes up and down these roads all the time. Nobody goes into the ditch unless you’re doing something you’re not supposed to be doing — if you were going too fast, if you were distracted from kids yelling and screaming. I mean something, but we deserve an answer," Beard said.

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