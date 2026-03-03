Sumpter Township declares emergency over hazardous gravel roads, calls on Wayne County to act

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sumpter Township officials are demanding Wayne County take immediate action to repair what they describe as nearly impassable gravel roads, declaring a public safety emergency over conditions residents say have been deteriorating for decades.

Supervisor Timothy Bowman and the board of trustees are calling on Wayne County to address what they call an "ever-worsening situation" as soon as possible.

We spoke with residents along Judd Road, where potholes are so large, both feet can fit inside a single hole.

Longtime Sumpter Township resident Jerry said the roads have never been worse.

"I've lived here 62 years and it's never been this bad," Jerry said.

Jerry said gravel roads in the area have gone without proper maintenance for more than two decades.

"They used to have gravel trains every year come through and put 8 to 10 inches of gravel. They haven't done it in 20, 25 years, so what happens — there's nothing left," Jerry said.

The situation has gotten so bad that Jerry said he recently took matters into his own hands, grading part of the road himself to help his neighbors.

"I mean, it's not the greatest because I don't have big equipment, but I do the best I can do for me and my neighbors," Jerry said.''

Neighbor Mayra Villareal, who lives on Judd Road, said her biggest concern is the safety of children waiting at bus stops.

"With the ice and the cold weather, it is just so concerning with the buses. There's been so many incidents," Villareal said.

Villareal said those incidents have had a direct impact on students.

"Like the buses not being able to come through these routes. There are days where we don't have transportation for our kids," Villareal said.

Township officials say the road conditions are not only an inconvenience for residents but are also impacting emergency response times.

Huron Township officials are now following Sumpter Township's lead, also declaring a public safety emergency over hazardous gravel road conditions. Last week, 7 News Detroit spoke with Huron Township residents who described similar concerns.

"It's not safe for anybody to go down," one resident said.

"Right now, we don't have a lot of money to be paying for repairs," another resident said.

The Wayne County Department of Public Services responded to questions about both townships with the following statement:

"Wayne County takes road concerns seriously and responds quickly when issues are reported through the proper channels. We continue to communicate regularly with both townships. Since January, our Department of Public Services has serviced gravel roads in Sumpter Township and Huron Township more than two dozen times.

"We maintain more than 5,000 lane miles of roadway. However, dirt and gravel roads require different maintenance than paved roads, especially during freeze-thaw conditions. We will continue to monitor conditions and respond as needed. Residents can report concerns at 888-ROAD-CREW, and drivers can help repairs hold by reducing speeds."

Both Sumpter Township and Huron Township officials are urging Wayne County to take immediate action. Jerry said the burden of inaction falls squarely on the people who live there.

"Who's suffering but the people?" Jerry said.

