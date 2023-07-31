Spelling error in new sponsored welcome sign for Trenton High School set to be fixed Wednesday

TRENTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Trenton Public Schools Superintendent Douglas Mentzer is excited about a new way to pay for improvements in athletic facilities and other areas of the high school: sponsorship agreements with companies that include naming rights.

Mentzer believes Trenton High School is the first Downriver school to do it with a partnership with Gorno Ford. And a new sign showing off that partnership went up last week on the back of the stadium bleachers.

The only problem is the sign that has "Gorno Ford" printed on each end of the long banner was also supposed to say "Welcome to Trenton High School" in the middle — except there's a letter missing.

The sign actually reads "Wecome to Trenton High School."

"I drove by and I was like, something doesn't look right," said Trenton High School senior Noah Miklos. "There's no L."

"I was shocked," said Dee Repp, who graduated from Trenton High School in the 60s. "I can't believe the school board, or whoever authorized this, didn't proofread it."

No one even caught the spelling error in the rendering that was included in a local newspaper article about the new sponsorship deal.

"People make mistakes," Superintendent Mentzer said about the spelling error, adding that the panels will be replaced Wednesday.

Mentzer is hoping to keep the focus on the push to find more sponsorship agreements to improve district facilities.

Mentzer told 7 Action News, "Trenton, like many districts across the state, has declining enrollment. And, so, the reality is every time you need to fix something, do something, you take it out of your general fund. So what we had to look at was alternative revenue sources and Gorno Ford was a great choice for us. It's a great deal and it's going to benefit the district.

Mentzer said they are continuing to look for more sponsorship agreements to help with improvements to everything from the track and tennis courts to the pool area and the auditorium.

He adds, "I think that's really the answer to public schools across the state is partnering with your community and in this case, sponsors."

