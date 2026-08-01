TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents in a Taylor neighborhood had their garbage sitting out for nearly a week before it was finally collected.

Bob Trezona and his neighbors say trash is supposed to be collected every Monday. But when we spoke with Trezona on a Friday evening, the garbage was still sitting out.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report below:

Taylor residents waited nearly a week for trash pickup before 7 News Detroit got involved

"You know, we're taxpayers, and we'd like to make sure what we're paying taxes for and that some of the essentials are taken care of," Trezona said.

Trezona said he had been calling city hall every day this week trying to get answers. When asked what happened when he called the city, he told us:

"I actually talk to human people. They told me that they would write it up," Trezona said. "But at least somebody should go to the mayor and say hey, we've got a problem with our people in Taylor."

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Fellow neighbor Don Seymour said the uncertainty has become routine.

"You never know if they're going to pick it up or not," Seymour said.

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This is not the first time we've reported from this neighborhood. Earlier this month, neighbors said their recycling was not being picked up. On Friday, the problem was the trash.

"As you can see, there are five or 10 of them in the complex that need to be picked up and it's ridiculous," Trezona said.

Watch our report from earlier this month below:

Priority Waste CEO responds to problems across SE Michigan, outlines future plan

This week, Priority Waste has said pickup has improved after a month of service, stating the company "achieved their first 100% collection completion rate across every community we serve." But residents say problems persist.

Not long after we contacted the city, Priority Waste came through the neighborhood and collected the trash — something Seymour noticed right away.

"I got up to look and I said, that's a garbage truck out there!" Seymour said.

Watch our report from earlier this week when Priority Waste touted improvement below:

Priority Waste CEO outlines progress 1 month after service recovery plan

Taylor Mayor Tim Woolley said he was never made aware of the residents' complaints and pledged to look into why their calls did not reach him.

"That's the one thing I'll have to look into. You know, there's a process, so I'm kind of shocked about it as well," Woolley said. "Now what I'll do is go back on Monday, find out where this was and say hey look, what was the reason for this? A down truck? Not making excuses for them... But Sunday to Friday is too long in my opinion. Absolutely. I agree with that," Woolley said.

As for whether Monday's pickup will happen on schedule, Trezona was not optimistic.

"There ain't no guarantees on that. We'll just wait and see," Trezona said.

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