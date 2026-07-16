VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some of the world's most powerful and precise aircraft are getting ready to take over the Michigan skies this weekend.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Thunder Over Michigan Air Show returns with military jets, warbirds and the Red Arrows

The Thunder Over Michigan Air Show returns to Willow Run Airport featuring military jets, historic warbirds and a rare appearance from the Royal Air Force Red Arrows — all as part of America's 250th birthday celebration. The event begins Friday and runs through the weekend. Saturday tickets are sold out.

Michigan Flight Museum President and CEO Kevin Walsh said the show is unlike anything else.

"You can't help but be inspired by these amazing flying machines," Walsh said. "This is an American celebration of aviation and all things that fly."

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Walsh said the Red Arrows' appearance makes this year's show especially significant.

"It's like the British Blue Angels," Walsh said. "And they picked Detroit, Michigan."

Thunder Over Michigan marketing team member Jordan Hanhilammi said the Red Arrows are only performing in five shows during their time in the United States. Hanhilammi said this year's lineup makes it a must-attend event.

"This is the year to try it out," Hanhilammi said.

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Attendees will be able to get up close to some of the aircraft on the ground, including a Super Stallion helicopter, where they can learn about the machines and the people who operate them.

"They can meet the crewmembers and people who take care of the aircraft," Hanhilammi said.

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Stace Bechtel, crew chief of the Viper Demonstration Team, is responsible for maintaining the flight control and landing gear systems on a single-engine F-16. He said the work his team does carries real weight.

"Everything we do is serious," Bechtel said. "I love my job. I have the best job in the world."

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The F-16 Viper is a high-maneuverability aircraft, and Bechtel said the numbers speak for themselves.

"We are a high maneuveribiliy aircraft. We're pulling about 9.4 Gs, going .94 mach during our demonstration," Bechtel said.

Bechtel said he has experienced that power firsthand.

"I genuinely felt like I was Superman," Bechtel said.

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He said everything the team does in the air is ultimately for the public.

"We put ourselves in the air to protect and serve the country. It's for them," Bechtel said.

Walsh said the show is a rare opportunity that only comes around once a year.

"We only get to do this once per year," Walsh said. "We get to live in a rare time where man has learned to fly."

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Hanhilammi said the experience is hard to put into words — but easy to feel.

"It's a mix of power, precision and a lot of inspiration," Hanhilammi said.

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