Truck drivers describe dangerous conditions with strong winds, icy roads and low visibility

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dangerous winter weather conditions caused significant traffic slowdowns and a major chain-reaction crash involving more than 50 vehicles on northbound I-75 in southeast Michigan on Monday.

Truck drivers describe dangerous conditions during Monday's winter weather

The multi-vehicle incident occurred when several separate crashes happened in the same section of the highway around the same time, creating a dangerous situation for drivers starting their work week.

Truck drivers navigating the treacherous conditions described the challenges they faced on Michigan roadways during the winter storm.

"It was very hard to drive," said Amjid Chaudhry, a truck driver. "Very, very strong wind and icy road."

Chaudhry said he was hoping the weather would improve sooner than it did, but the conditions persisted throughout the day.

"But it didn't," Chaudhry said.

Fellow trucker Ramanjeed Singh agreed the conditions were particularly hazardous.

"It's very bad," Singh said. "I get scared also."

The drivers said low windshield visibility and s trong winds made operating their large vehicles especially difficult. Singh explained that the wind was affecting his trailer, while Chaudhry noted the challenges of stopping such massive vehicles in icy conditions.

"And it takes a while to stop this massive truck and massive weight," Chaudhry said.

Both drivers emphasized the importance of extra caution during dangerous weather conditions, saying they add more space between vehicles and follow safety protocols more strictly.

"You have to be more precautions while driving," Singh said. "Because you're not just risking your life, you're risking other lives on the road."

Chaudhry said the stressful driving conditions affect drivers both physically and mentally.

"Everybody is sort of depressed. A little cranky," Chaudhry said. "So your eyes and your mind and your muscles tighten up and are used a lot more than normal."

The truckers stressed the importance of following traffic laws during hazardous conditions.

"These laws are there to protect us," Chaudhry said.

