DETROIT (WXYZ) — An active air quality alert is keeping many of metro Detroiters indoors these days as heavy wildfire smoke from Canada and Minnesota continues to blanket Southeast Michigan.

But for our most vulnerable neighbors, staying safe isn't always as simple as shutting the windows, and getting a high-quality mask can be a challenge.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Wayne County sends 70K stockpiled KN95 masks to senior centers amid wildfire smoke

On Thursday, Wayne County took action, launching a massive effort to get 70,000 leftover pandemic-era KN95 masks directly into the hands of senior citizens.

It's a rapid response to a regional crisis. The KN95 masks, once stockpiled for the pandemic, are secured from county storage. They were deployed from two central hubs, including the Guardian Building.

Teams hurried the respirators to senior complexes countywide.

“I never really did give my mask up completely," lifelong Detroiter Carmacita Scott told 7 News Detroit.

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For Scott, a resident at Detroit's McGivney-Bethune Apartments, masking up has remained a habit. But this public health threat isn't a virus. It's heavy smoke from Canada and Minnesota wildfires that's activated an air quality alert.

“I have my windows closed and everything, but it finds a way to seep in,” Scott said. “I know I’ve developed a cough in my throat from this smoke."

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To help seniors breathe a little easier, Wayne County Commissioner Angelique Peterson-Mayberry spent her Thursday personally delivering masks to seven different buildings in her district.

“It’s been outstanding. People know that they’re not forgotten about. They understand that there’s seriousness about this. We’re trying to encourage them to stay in and not come out. However, if they have to, then go ahead and mask up until further notice," Peterson-Mayberry told 7 News Detroit.

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Ms. Willis, who manages Mcginvey-Bethune Apartments said, “Going towards the end of the month, a lot of individuals don’t have the time or the resources to go out and get a N95 mask, cause it’s not right here in the immediate area and sometimes at CVS, it does cost a little more to get and so we just appreciate this.”

Related video: Wildfire smoke brings unprecedented air quality levels to Michigan; here's how to stay safe

Wildfire smoke brings unprecedented air quality levels to Michigan; here's how to stay safe

The hazardous air has even forced the cancellation of the county's upcoming Senior Funfest at Elizabeth Park. Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans warns that the risk extends to everyone.

"I’ve driven around today. I’ve seen an awful lot of people with no masks and don’t seem to have any particular concern about it. All of the health people have told me this is not good for anybody. Certainly, we’ll try to take care of the most vulnerable population, but we’re all vulnerable to some extent," Evans explained.