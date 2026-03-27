Wyandotte restaurant thanks community for continued support one year after viral post

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — One year after a heartfelt Facebook post saved their family restaurant from closing, the owners of Gregorio's in Wyandotte are thanking the community with cannolis.

Just one year ago, Debby Celia and her husband, Gregorio Celia, were preparing to close their restaurant for good.

Watch Carli Petrus' story in the video player below:

Family owned restaurant still feeling the community impact

"Our biggest struggle was trying to keep our staff employed," Debby Celia said.

Debby Celia took to Facebook, posting a message asking customers to consider supporting their small business.

"I made that simple little post and showed my husband and said, ' What do you think' and he said 'I don’t know Deb, you’re kind of putting our business out there' and I said 'then we need to put a for sale sign out there because we’re not making it,'" Debby Celia said.

The message quickly caught fire and reached thousands of people. Soon, there was a line out the door, and the Celias experienced some of their busiest nights since opening in 2003.

"None of us were prepared for what came, and they came," Debby Celia said.

When asked why they did not just put up a for sale sign a year ago, the couple pointed to their deep connection to the 126-year-old building on Biddle Avenue, which was built in 1898.

"This is our life, this is our livelihood. We live upstairs," Debby Celia said.

"Remember when you walked in and I said welcome to our home? Well, welcome to our home," Gregorio Celia said.

WXYZ Rosemarie Herbst

One year later, Gregorio’s is still drawing in loyal customers like Rosemarie Herbst and her husband.

"It’s just a cute, nice, little, neat place and everybody here is always so friendly," Herbst said.

Herbst remembers the rush following the viral post.

"Matter of fact, I think we were going to come here and it was so busy we couldn’t," Herbst said.

Newcomers are also still walking through the door, including Tina Allder and her husband, who tried the restaurant for the first time Wednesday evening.

"We like to see the smaller restaurants survive," Allder said.

Now, the Celias are saying thank you the best way they know how: with cannolis.

WXYZ Gregorio's

"Just a thank you, a simple little thank you for helping us get through the most difficult time of our lives," Debby Celia said.

The owners said business is doing OK, but their message remains the same: do not forget about small businesses.

"We are forever and always will be extremely grateful for each and every customer who has walked through our home and dined with us," Debby Celia said.

"Absolutely," Gregorio Celia said.

"And we just pray that they continue to come and support us," Debby Celia said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

