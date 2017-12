DETROIT (WXYZ) - Several metro Detroit communities have declared snow emergencies Sunday after several inches of snow blanketed area roads and freeways.

A snow emergency is declared so that snow plows and road crews can safely travel and clean roadways in metro Detroit.

Residents are asked to remove their vehicles off roadways during a snow emergency.

The following communities have snow emergencies in effect:

Canton, begins at 6 p.m. Sunday until noon on Tuesday

Dearborn Heights, begins at 11 p.m. Sunday until noon on Tuesday

Garden City, begins at 10 p.m. Sunday until further notice

Gibraltar, begins at 4 a.m. Monday until further notice

Inkster, begins at 11 p.m. Sunday until 11 a.m. Monday

Royal Oak, begins at noon Monday until further notice

Trenton, begins at midnight Monday until 10 a.m. Monday

READ MORE: Here's how Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties are preparing for Christmas Eve snow

7 First Meteorologists say up to seven inches of snow can be expected in some metro Detroit communities.

Check back here for an updating list of snow emergencies as they are declared.