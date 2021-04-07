Watch
Taylor man is 7th from Michigan charged in Capitol riots

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Capitol riots
Posted at 5:47 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 05:47:17-04

(AP) — A Taylor man who climbed a wall at the U.S. Capitol became the seventh Michigan resident to be charged in the Jan. 6 riot.

Social media photos and an interview with MLive.com were part of the evidence against Jeramiah Caplinger, 25, of Taylor, according to a court filing in Washington. He was arrested Tuesday and released on bond.

Caplinger faces three charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

Photos and video show Caplinger wearing a Donald Trump hat while making a risky climb up a Capitol wall. Inside, he carried a U.S. flag.

In February, Caplinger told MLive that he was inspired by Trump to travel to Washington and participate in the rally.

“I think it was a great stupid thing when it came to breaking and destroying things, sure. ... But I will not sit here and allow people to constantly demonize, patronize, criticize and try to ostracize Trump supporters for doing what they believe in," he said.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

