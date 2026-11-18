ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents at an Allen Park senior living community are getting a chance to explore the world without ever leaving home.

Seniors at Maple Heights Senior Living recently tried virtual reality for the first time, using VR headsets to experience everything from swimming with dolphins and flying in a hot air balloon to watching fireworks and visiting faraway destinations.

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Allen Park seniors explore the world through virtual reality

For some residents, the technology offered more than entertainment. It provided a chance to experience places and activities that may otherwise be difficult or impossible to reach.

“When we change your environment, it helps you settle down and calm your mind,” said Daphene Agius, a registered nurse and administrator and director of nursing for Lily Hospice.

Tony Geftos Daphene Agius is the administrator and director of nursing for Lily Hospice, which provides a VR Headset demo for patients, upon request.

Agius said Lily Hospice uses virtual reality as a tool to provide emotional support to people receiving hospice care.

“We use it clinically, even though that’s not what it’s for. We use it clinically just for emotional support,” Agius said. “You know, just make people feel like there’s something else that they can do.”

April Russell, life enrichment director at Maple Heights Senior Living on Allen Road, invited Lily Hospice to bring the VR headsets to the community for a group demonstration.

Tony Geftos April Russell is the Life Enrichment Director at Maple Heights who helped plan the Virtual Reality demonstration

“We decided it would be really cool to bring our residents on an adventure that they’ve never been on before,” Russell said.

The experience quickly won over some residents.

“I like doing stuff like that,” said Linda Grzebyk, 75, who was experiencing VR for the first time. “It’s really very touching, and I like seeing people get together.”

For 80-year-old Sherrill Adkins, virtual reality offered the opportunity to see places she and her husband had missed during their travels.

Tony Geftos A resident at Maple Heights Senior Living Facility tries out the Virtual Reality goggles

“I thoroughly enjoyed it because some of those countries we didn’t get to when my husband and I traveled, and they were beautiful,” Adkins said. “The architecture in some of them, when you looked up at the ceilings, was awesome.”

Agius said the technology can be especially meaningful for older adults who may feel isolated or are no longer able to travel.

“When we do an admission, our social worker will do an assessment: ‘Is there anything you always wanted to do? Is there a place you wanted to go and you weren’t able to?’” Agius said. “Especially when you get older, you know, you feel isolated. You feel kind of locked down, and this is, you know, one of those things people can actually experience and not really have to go anywhere.”

Tony Geftos VR Goggles give residents of Maple Heights Retirement Community a chance to see places they've never visited.

Russell said bringing those experiences directly to residents can make a difference for people who have difficulty getting out.

“A lot of times, they can’t go out,” Russell said. “So, bringing it in and being able to interact with things like that, it’s just huge.”

For the residents at Maple Heights, the demonstration was ultimately about something simple: Experiencing something new, even when the experience happens virtually.

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