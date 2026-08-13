Pistons set to play on National TV 19 times in 2026-27 season; here is the complete schedule

(WXYZ) — The 2026-27 NBA schedule has been released, and the Detroit Pistons will be on national television 19 times this season.

The Pistons are coming off a 60-22 regular season, the best record for the franchise since going 64-18 in 2005-06. Earning the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons beat the 8-seed Orlando Magic in seven games before falling the the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

This off-season, the Pistons drafted guard Ebuka Okorie and center Ugonna Onyenso, acquired sharpshooting guard Isaiah Joe via trade, re-signed guard Kevin Huerter and signed free agent forward John Collins to a three-year contract. Forward Tobias Harris left for the San Antonio Spurs in free agency, and the Pistons traded away fan favorite center Isaiah Stewart (to the Memphis Grizzlies) and guards Caris LeVert (Milwaukee Bucks) and Marcus Sasser (Dallas Mavericks)

It was reported earlier this week that the Pistons will face the Boston Celtics to open the season. That game — the first regular-season game of the 2026-27 — is set to tip-off at 3 p.m. at LCA on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The Spot - Detroit 20 is the official broadcast partner of the Detroit Pistons beginning this fall. Under the agreement, The Spot - Detroit 20, owned and operated by The E.W. Scripps Company, will become the official local broadcast home of the Detroit Pistons. The Spot - Detroit 20 will produce and air all locally available pre-season and regular season games.

Fans will be able to watch games for free via over‑the‑air television as well as through participating cable and satellite providers. Scripps, which operates both The Spot - Detroit 20 and WXYZ – Detroit’s ABC affiliate. This will pair WXYZ’s award-winning local news leadership with The Spot - Detroit 20’s broadcast platform to deliver comprehensive Pistons coverage for fans throughout the market.

Tickets for these games go on sale, and you can buy them at this link. Here is a complete list of the schedule, with the National TV games in bold (times are Eastern Standard Time). You can watch all the other games on The Spot

