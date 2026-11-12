Bicyclist critically hurt after hitting unmarked sewer pipe on Orion Township sidewalk in the dark

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man riding his bicycle along the sidewalk on Axford Street was critically injured after hitting a large black pipe lying across the path at approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday, part of a county sewer project along Lapeer Road.

The man was given CPR on the scene and was transported to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Watch 7 News Detroit reporter Brett Kast's story in the video below:

Bicyclist critically hurt after hitting sewer pipe on Orion Township sidewalk

Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said the man was on his way to a Bible study at St. Joseph Catholic Church, just a few hundred feet from where the accident occurred.

"This is a terrible day, especially when it feels like something like this could have been prevented. My heart's broken right now. I personally know this person. I was in a bible study with this man for 10 years," Barnett said. "It's heartbreaking right now. We're praying for him, and that's what people can do right now — is just keep this community member in their prayers."

Earlier in the day, there were no barricades or cones seen blocking the sidewalk where the pipe was located, or signaling that the sidewalk was closed. The cyclist was traveling in the dark before sunrise, and likely did not see the black pipe.

“It appears he didn't see the pipe, hit the pie and landed on the sidewalk in front of the pipe," Barnett said. "A vehicle passing by saw it and called us, called 911.”

Barnett said the township first learned about the Oakland County sewer project when neighbors began complaining around Halloween, as large pipes blocked sidewalks and made roads harder to access.

"We've been receiving complaints about these pipes and what we found out is it's a (county) water resource commission project to fix a pipe that goes under M-24, Lapeer Road. And so these pipes that are above ground are supposed to be diverting sewer flow until they fix the pipes.”

Kenneth Johnson, who lives near the project, said residents were also not given advance notice.

"We weren't notified this was coming. We just wake up one day and this thing is there," Johnson said.

Barnett said he has reached out to multiple agencies to learn how the pipes can be better marked going forward.

"Those are my questions. I have the same questions and concerns and frustration," Barnett said. "I'm frustrated. People should be frustrated. We need to do better."

The Office of the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner responded with a statement: "The safety of the public, construction crews, and the communities we serve is a priority. WRC is working with the project representatives to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident."

The contractor identified by the county as DVM Utilities also responded: "Our immediate concern is the safety and well-being of everyone involved. We are gathering information to understand what happened and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and said its crash reconstruction unit is investigating the circumstances.

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