Detroit city councilwoman proposes gun-free zones downtown to curb shootings

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Could gun-free zones be a solution to violence in downtown Detroit? A city councilwoman at large believes so and is now proposing that the city implement gun-free zones in multiple downtown areas.

While the specifics are still being worked out, the idea has generated lots of support and lots of pushback. Some are concerned about gun rights and whether such an idea would lead to safer streets.

However, five downtown shootings in 24 hours this past weekend has led to countless calls for change.

“We can no longer tolerate this type of violence,” Detroit City Councilwoman at large Mary Waters said. “People want to come down and enjoy their families.”

Waters is one of many city leaders voicing frustration over the ongoing violence, especially the number of shootings downtown.

“I love watching families on the Riverfront. I love watching families in Greektown and Hart Plaza. We want to destroy all of that? No, we’re not going to have it," Waters said.

Waters also noted that solutions are always being discussed to address violence across town and not just downtown.

"While we want to make sure families can come here downtown to enjoy themselves, we also want to make sure we do a better job and protect people in our neighborhoods as well,” Waters said. "This is about violence throughout the city, not just in this area.”

Waters is proposing making areas like the Riverfront, Spirit Plaza, Hart Plaza and Greektown gun-free zones. She says the idea was just proposed Tuesday, but she has already received a response.

"The reaction was mixed," Waters said. "Some for it, think it’s a fantastic idea, others are against it... For people who are against gun-free zones, I welcome your input. Tell us what you would do instead."

7 Action News asked Detroiters downtown what they think of the idea.

"I think that's a good thing," Detroiter Jouan Williams said. "Keep a lot of violence down that’s going on in the city of Detroit.”

"I think it’s a good thing,” Detroiter Stephanie Stillwell added.

“I'm all for it, to be honest with you," Detroit resident Hallan Stanton said. "I can't imagine why you would need a firearm in this part of town.”

Waters says some Greektown businesses have also reached out in support of this idea, but she’s also heard pushback from people who want to carry and have concerns about their rights. Given how new the proposal is, it’s still unclear the legality of it or how it would even be enforced, but Waters and some Detroiters want to give it a try.

“We have got to do our due diligence in terms of what will work and what won't work," Waters said. "That’s why the law department will be engaged, the police department will be engaged.”

“I'm all for gun-free zones where there’s densely populated areas and people are just out trying to enjoy themselves,” Stanton said.

There is still a curfew in effect in Detroit for minors. Children 15 and under must be with a parent or guardian after 10 p.m. and kids 16 and 17 years old must be with a parent or guardian after 11 p.m.

