Infant killed in suspected dog mauling in Novi, police say

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — An infant girl was killed in a suspected dog mauling on Tuesday morning in Novi, police say.

According to the Novi Police Department, officers were called to the 42000 block of Liberte Drive for an unresponsive infant. A family member reportedly made the call to 911.

Police say the infant, who was 5 days old, was pronounced dead and had puncture wounds consistent with an animal attack.

A dog was reportedly removed from the home and transported to Oakland County animal control.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.