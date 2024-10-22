Cheney campaigns with Harris, Democrat mayor endorses Trump: Why voters are straying from party

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's something unique we're seeing this election cycle: stout Republicans and Democrats switching alliances.

At a moderated conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris and Maria Shriver at the Royal Oak Music Theatre Monday, former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney said no one is more conservative than her, but she’s switching gears this presidential election.

“I have decided and I am proud and honored to make the decision to endorse Vice President Harris," Cheney said at the event.

Watch the full event in the video player below:

Vice President Harris, Liz Cheney hold moderated discussion in metro Detroit

On the other side of things, at a virtual event organized by the Donald Trump campaign Monday, Democratic Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib continued to praise the former president after announcing he was endorsing him last month.

“There’s a big portion of the community that’s considering supporting Trump and historically, those people used to vote Democrat. So, it’s a big win and gain for President Trump in this area, a stronghold area for the Democrats," Ghalib said.

Watch our previous report when Ghalib endorsed Trump in the video player below:

Hamtramck residents react to Mayor Amer Ghalib endorsing Donald Trump

Cheney said her shift in support took place after the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. She was appointed as vice chairwoman of the committee investigating the insurrection and was in turn censured by the Republican National Committee.

"I've never voted for a Democrat," Cheney said. "We need to elect the person who is the responsible adult.”

Ghalib says his shift happened after the conflict in the Middle East broke out last year and says some residents in the local Arab American community are following in his footsteps.

This shift in party and alliance across the state and country leaves a major question mark in how this presidential election will play out, with just two weeks until Election Day.

Voters like Royal Oak resident Lisa Ortlieb say she’s noticed people are straying from party and this election are focusing on policy, which she believes is a good thing.

"I think people are voting their conscience and what they think is right," she said.

Related election information