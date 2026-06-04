Birmingham leaders and residents push back against new Dollar Tree store plans

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — An economic clash is brewing in Birmingham over plans for the city's first Dollar Tree store.

The retailer is targeting the former CVS pharmacy on Woodward Avenue near E. Lincoln Street that has been vacant for nearly a year.

Critics fear it will ruin the corridor's upscale image.

The city can't legally ban a discount store. Instead, city leaders unanimously voted that Dollar Tree must resubmit their plans after making several modifications to the design per ordinances.

A community petition against the store is now nearing 500 signatures.

“When you think of putting in storing, you think about what are the needs of the people surrounding it. And honestly, I think a Dollar Tree doesn’t necessarily fit at this time,” resident John Christopher Davis said.

The petition also raises safety concerns, citing an elementary school less than a mile away.

We reached out to the city and are waiting for a response.

