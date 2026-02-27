Birmingham officials say 'dog bomb bandits' could face fines for illegal dumping

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Take your poop bags home: that’s the message from the city of Birmingham intended especially to who they are calling “dog bomb bandits.”

Stephanie Potts, who walks her dog Teddy daily, does her best to keep their neighborhood by Quarton Lake clean.

“We walk locations where we know, there’ll be trash bins,” Potts said.

But the city says many others are not keeping it clean. A Wednesday Facebook post explains the problem.

According to Birmingham officials, code enforcement has received multiple complaints of illegal dumping on construction sites throughout the city recently. Red circles added to the photo posted highlight bag after bag tossed next to a dumpster.

“People should try to get the doggy bags in the dumpsters,” Brooke Fisher of Birmingham said.

Fisher and her pup live nearby where this picture was taken, but she says Birmingham calling it a violation of city code is excessive.

“Am I guilty of putting a doggie bag in an open dumpster? Probably,” she said.

In the Facebook post the city said “Please don’t dump your refuse — canine or otherwise — on construction sites or in their private dumpsters. It’s a violation of city code, which could result in fines… and it’s just plain unsanitary.”

We asked residents if they think what was posted was necessary.

“I’m gonna go with probably not," Fisher said.

“A nice fair warning, but fines, probably not the best. Frankly, there should be a few more trash cans scattered around the city,” Potts said.