Birmingham pauses new short-term rentals after violent shootout at Airbnb

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Birmingham City Commission announced a six-month moratorium on new short-term rentals following a shootout at an Airbnb that left homes and vehicles riddled with bullets.

Watch Brett Kast's video report:

Birmingham puts 6-month pause on new short-term rentals

City leaders opted for the temporary pause on new rentals rather than a full ban, citing potential legal issues. The decision does not impact existing short-term rentals, leaving some residents frustrated.

"You are jeopardizing children's safety by not further expanding your moratorium," said Birmingham resident Eve Pickman.

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The debate stems from an early morning shooting on April 11 at a short-term rental on East Lincoln Street. Police said three 18-year-olds drove to the Airbnb after a party was being held there and fired dozens of rounds into the home.

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Two men face charges after a shootout at a Birmingham rental home

Neighbor David Winn said the home has been a source of issues for months.

"Well, it was 6:15 in the morning, and I heard the automatic gunfire," Winn said. "I looked out the window, and they were shooting at each other. It lasted probably less than a minute, and they fired at least 35 rounds. Eight rounds went into my car."

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Despite the damage to multiple homes and vehicles like Winn's car, no one was injured. Bullet holes and evidence markers remain visible at the Airbnb property.

"We are lucky nobody got killed, lucky. But you're stretching your luck if something doesn't get done quickly here," Winn said during the commission meeting.

Other neighbors also called for a complete ban, citing ongoing disturbances at properties acting as party houses.

"We have had nudity, we have had lewd behavior, we have had people peeing on our fence, peeing on our flowers in our garden after they get drunk," said resident Donna Voorhees.

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Short-term rental owners attended the meeting to defend their properties and ask the city for a strategic approach rather than a full-out ban.

"I'm here to offer a different perspective, and the fact that we're not all bad actors," said an Airbnb owner who says she rents her personal home a few times a year during big events. "This is a really big deal for someone who can make $25,000 to $30,000 off their home, because there's some tournaments locally."

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While the city avoided a full ban for now to prevent lawsuits, residents like Winn remain adamant about prioritizing safety.

"I don't care if we get sued. Get sued. If someone doesn't die, it's worth it," Winn said.

"I understand everyone's need and want to have this happen quickly, but I also am really voicing the desire to look at this more strategically for those of us doing the right thing," an Airbnb owner said.

The City Planning Commission will also take up the issue to explore additional regulations or zoning requirements. Police will patrol short-term rentals more and take note of noise complaints, while code enforcement also vowed to keep a close eye on existing short-term rentals.

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