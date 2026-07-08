Birmingham's Community House saved: City finalizes $5.2M purchase as Tim Allen pledges match

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Birmingham finalized a $5.2 million purchase of the Community House building and property at 380 S. Bates Street on Monday, securing the future of a community landmark that has stood for more than 100 years.

The purchase includes an endowment worth approximately $800,000 and two Marshall Fredericks sculptures. The city bought the property on behalf of the City of Birmingham Community House Foundation (CHF), a newly established 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that will own and operate the Birmingham Community House going forward.

Community members were left shocked last fall when the organization that previously owned the building announced it was putting the property up for sale and declaring bankruptcy. The institution filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2026 and closed at the end of June.

Susan Zarek, a community member, said the news hit hard.

"We were devastated, absolutely devastated," Zarek said. "We were all really worried — where are we going to hold our next event if it wont be at the Community House?"

The city stepped up to purchase the building, ensuring it would remain a community center for all residents. Birmingham Mayor and CHF board member Clinton Baller said the acquisition marks a turning point.

"This extraordinary purchase marks the end of one era and the beginning of another. For more than 100 years, residents of Birmingham considered the house their home, and this purchase assures that it will remain so," Baller said. "The CHF will manage the Birmingham Community House in accordance with its mission. We expect to retain a daycare, continue to host events such as weddings and meetings and rebuild the programming that endeared and bound our community. The board will operate under the Michigan Open Meetings Act, ensuring an appropriate and unprecedented level of transparency."

Linda Solomon, a photojournalist, author and board member of the Community House Foundation, said the organization is ready to move forward.

"We're back, and we're back to give back the community with fabulous events and classes and all sorts of exciting opportunities," Solomon said.

Solomon described the Community House as a gathering place for residents of all ages.

"This is the place for children, for teens, for older citizens to come and take classes and get to know one another and feel like this is their home," Solomon said.

Watch our November 2025 report when it was announced that the Community House would be closing:

The Community House closing in Birmingham

The foundation is now raising operating funds, and actor and Birmingham native Tim Allen has pledged to match all donations dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000 before the end of 2026. Allen is best known for playing Tim "The Toolman" Taylor on the ABC sitcom "Home Improvement."

Solomon, who graduated with Allen at Seaholm High School, expressed gratitude for Allen's support.

"We are just so thrilled and I can't even begin to express my gratitude to Tim. He was voted our class clown, but he is our class hero," Solomon said.

Baller is encouraging the community to get involved.

"We need the community's help and participation. That means time in the form of committee work and money in the form of donations. We are rolling up our sleeves, and we hope the community recognizes the extraordinary commitment the city's purchase signifies. Please join in supporting the new Birmingham Community House," Baller said.

Community member Karlton Montgomery said the building's survival matters deeply to residents.

"The word says it all — it's the Community House and it's a part of the community and we don't want it to go anywhere," Montgomery said.

Beginning Friday, July 10, 2026, donations will be accepted by mail to City of Birmingham Community House Foundation, 151 Martin St., Birmingham, MI 48009 Attn: Mark Clemence. Please make checks payable to the City of Birmingham Community House Foundation.