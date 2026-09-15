BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bloomfield Township officials have approved a six-month ban on electric bikes and electric scooters following debate at Monday's meeting.

The temporary ordinance bans people 16 years old and under from using e-bikes and e-scooters on sidewalks. Township officials say the moratorium will give them more time to establish a permanent ordinance regulating how e-bikes and e-scooters are used and to develop solutions to remaining concerns.

Watch Sara Molina's video report below:

Bloomfield Township approves 6-month ban on e-bikes and e-scooters

The ban comes after two 13-year-olds were struck in a crash while riding similar electric motorcycles last week.

"Whatever the consequences are, they are from the Legislature or any legal consequences. I really don't care. I would rather be aggressive and do something again to protect our residents," Township Trustee Neal Barnett said.

Residents voiced support for the regulation at Monday's meeting. Neighbor Don Hutchinson argued the vehicles in question are more dangerous than their classification suggests.

"These are not motorized bicycles. They are motorcycles. There's no real difference between them and the Honda 50s, Honda 90s," Hutchinson said.

But even after the temporary ordinance passed, some concerns remained. Resident Steve said accountability should fall on parents, not just children.

"This is not the kids. This is the parents. The parents need to be held responsible," Steve said.

Police Chief James Gallagher acknowledged the complexity of the issue, saying the ban could create new safety challenges.

"Instead of being a 13-year-old on a sidewalk or a 10-year-old on a sidewalk, we're putting them on the shoulder of a road, and then what? And so unfortunately, I just don't know what the answer is at this time," Gallagher said.

Anyone caught riding e-bikes or e-scooters in violation of the ban will have their vehicles returned to their parents. Residents can also file a written request for an exemption.

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