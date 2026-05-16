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Boil water advisories lifted for communities impacted by water main break

Water main repairs
GLWA
Water main repairs
Water main repairs
Boil Water Advisory Lifted
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OAKLAND COUNTY (WXYZ) — The boil water advisories that were in effect for Orion Township, the Village of Lake Orion, the northern section of Auburn Hills, the northwest corner of Rochester Hills, and a small portion of Oakland Township, because of a break on the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) 42-inch water transmission main in Auburn Hills, have been lifted.

The lifting of the boil water advisories comes after all required water quality testing on GLWA’s regional water transmission system, as well as on the local water systems of Orion Township, Auburn Hills, the Village of Lake Orion, and Rochester Hills came back clear.

Residents should visit https://www.oakgov.com/community/health/health-a-z/information-a-z/boil-water-advisory/after-a-boil-water-advisory for a list of what to do after a boil water advisory.

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