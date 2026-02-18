Carl's Golfland Demo Days offers golfers chance to test latest equipment with discounts

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The unofficial start to golf season is underway at Carl's Golfland, where the store is hosting its annual Demo Days this week. The event gives golfers a chance to try out some of the latest equipment with plenty of discounts available.

It's that time of year in Michigan when golfers start dreaming of green fairways and putts for birdie.

"I have access to a simulator at Country Club of Detroit, so I'm in there a couple times a week," Ron DiCicco said.

"Now the weather's breaking, and we can get to the range, it kind of amps the excitement up a little bit, and you can't wait to get out on the course," Luke Charboneau said.

But before their first or next round of the season, golfers are making sure their gear is just right.

"I've been fit by Carl's for my last three sets of clubs; they've changed every time because my swing has progressed and changed as well. They get us dialed in non-stop," Nick Guerra said.

"There's that old saying that I think Deion Sanders said: Look good, feel good, play good, right?" Tom VanHaaren said.

VanHaaren is the Director of Content and Engagement at Carl's Golfland, which is in the midst of its 2026 Demo Days. Shoppers can find deals and new merchandise, including a wide array of clubs.

"Callaway Quantum has been really, really popular; they're trying to build in more ball speed," VanHaaren said during a tour of the store.

The store also features the latest in golf apparel.

"Puma always has great women's apparel, and they've partnered with Arnold Palmer. This is their Cloudspun material, it's a V-neck sweater, again, you have to feel this material, it's so soft to the touch," VanHaaren said.

During Demo Days, customers can also test the gear before making it a staple of their golf bag.

"Our club specialists are so knowledgeable about every single club," VanHaaren said. "And they look at the numbers for you, you don't have to understand your data to pick the right club, we'll do it for you."

Staff at Carl's Golfland says no matter what your experience level is, there's an opportunity to enjoy the game.

"None of us are pros here; we're not going to judge you. So we want to get you into the right clubs and make this game as fun as possible," VanHaaren said.

Demo Days runs through March 29, and each Saturday representatives from some of golf's top manufacturers will be at both Carl's Golfland locations to answer questions shoppers may have.

