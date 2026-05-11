Crews race to repair Oakland County water main break, residents face days without water

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Crews worked through the night and continue to work to repair a massive water main break that has disrupted life for thousands of metro Detroit residents.

The break occurred Sunday morning at River Woods Park in Auburn Hills. You'll hear the sound of progress there. But for those living in the shadow of this 42-inch water main break, it can’t happen fast enough. From dry taps to limited bathroom use, the impact is being felt across several communities.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Auburn Hills water main break latest: Replacement pipe craned into site

The work has been non-stop. At 3:15 a.m. Monday, emergency contractors finally cut through the mangled pipe, hauling it out of the ground just an hour later.

Lake Orion resident Paul Holland said he and his family are trying to make do as they do their part to conserve water.

“My family’s all struggling with it. I’ve got two children and my wife and I," he explained.

Related video: Great Lakes Water Authority responds to water main break

Great Lakes Water Authority responds to water main break

Holland also showed us a water-fulled pouch he was given.

“This is what they gave. One per person," Holland said while holding up the pouch of water.

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When asked what the top concern he's hearing from residents is, Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said "the frustration and annoyance of not being able to take a shower, barely being able to flush the toilet, so that's hard."

While the installation of the new segment began late Monday morning, getting the water flowing again isn't as simple as flipping a switch. Great Lakes Water Authority officials originally estimated a 10- to 14-day window for full restoration. It's a timeline they are desperately trying to shrink.

"So, the good thing is this has been going well. Sometimes, underground construction does not," GLWA CEO Suzanne Coffey said.

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The current best-case scenario is that this was a single pipe break rather than a failure at a joint involving multiple sections. While the physical installation is targeted to wrap up by Monday night, the water isn't safe until it’s tested and disinfected.

“We're hoping that after they finish that construction activity, we're able to come back with a different timeline. But we don't know for sure until they finish that construction activity,” Coffey said.

Related video: Seniors at Lake Orion independent living facility face evacuation fears amid boil water advisory

Lake Orion seniors face evacuation fears amid boil water advisory

Until then, the reality remains stark for families in Orion Township, Lake Orion, Rochester Hills and Auburn Hills.

