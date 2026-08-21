NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — After two patients died following their treatment at a Novi DaVita dialysis clinic in June, their families are calling for stronger state and federal oversight of the facility.

On June 19, multiple patients were rushed to the hospital after receiving treatment at the DaVita Novi location. One woman died right after her treatment in her vehicle that was still parked in the parking lot of the clinic. A second patient, Leon Jr. Hinton, was hospitalized that same day after suffering a heart attack at his family home following his dialysis appointment. Hinton died on July 7.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report below:

DaVita dialysis clinic in Novi has repeated deficiencies as families demand answers after 2 deaths

A review of a decade of inspection records reveals a history of repeated deficiencies at the facility, including sanitation, maintenance and infection-control issues.

Hinton's stepson, Zachery McIntosh-Young, remembered his stepfather as the heart of their blended family.

Zachery McIntosh-Young Leon Jr. Hinton

"He loved us like his own. He gave us two beautiful sisters, I honestly owe a lot to him," McIntosh-Young said.

Hinton had developed kidney disease a few years before his death and had been receiving regular dialysis treatments.

"At first, I think it started off as twice a week. But in the last two years, it was three days a week," McIntosh-Young said.

WXYZ Leon Jr. Hinton’s Stepson, Zachery McIntosh-Young

On June 19, Hinton went in as scheduled for his dialysis treatment at the DaVita Novi location. Just a few hours later, he suffered a heart attack at his family home. McIntosh-Young raced to the intensive care unit after receiving a call from his mother.

"I left work, It was probably about 15 minutes away, I got there in five," McIntosh-Young said.

Hinton remained in the ICU for weeks.

The Novi Police Department found no evidence of foul play or criminal conduct. The location was temporarily shut down following a recommendation from the Oakland County Health Department and was then investigated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in conjunction with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. Public health staff did not find significant breaches in protocol, and the location was reopened days later.

WXYZ DaVita Dialysis

McIntosh-Young said the family had hoped the investigation would yield more answers.

"We were hoping that at least something could have given a hint of what happened or what could've gone wrong and they just seemed that they opened up way too fast," McIntosh-Young said.

To examine whether the clinic had a history of deficiencies, we requested inspection records dating back 10 years. Dozens of pages of documents were received, covering incidents from 2016, 2019, 2020, 2023 and 2026.

State records show inspectors repeatedly cited the facility for sanitation, maintenance and infection-control deficiencies. Documents describe dirty treatment areas, improperly labeled medication vials, dirty water-room equipment, leaks and other maintenance issues.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Inspection records sited repeated deficiencies over 10 years

Dialysis centers in Michigan are regulated both federally and at the state level by LARA and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS.

Dr. James Sondheimer, a nephrologist, said repeated problems at a facility raise concerns.

"If it's the same problem repeating itself, that would be an issue potentially," Sondheimer said.

Just one day before Hinton's death, MDHHS conducted another survey of the location, triggered by six separate complaints. Inspectors cited multiple federal deficiencies, including additional infection-control problems — dirty treatment areas and dirty water-room equipment. Despite those findings, the facility was still rated in compliance overall.

"And obviously, maybe some of those federal regulations need to be updated and changed," McIntosh-Young said.

LARA and MDHHS were contacted to explain what enforcement tools are available when inspectors repeatedly identify infection-control deficiencies, and at what point repeated deficiencies trigger stronger enforcement. The state did not answer the questions directly but provided the following statement:

"In collaboration with LARA and local public health, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services staff conducted site visits at DaVita Novi Dialysis facility in June and July to observe facility patient operations. Public health staff did not find significant breaches in protocol."

Every dialysis clinic in the country is rated on a one to five star scale by CMS based on quality indicators, including how well facilities avoid unnecessary transfusions and hospital admissions.

"Three would be average. Four and five would obviously be progressively great, and one to two would be problematic," Dr. Sondheimer said.

DaVita's Novi location holds a two-star quality rating, according to CMS. Even though the location was allowed to reopen after corrective actions were implemented, families say they want more than the minimum standard.

"I feel like things need to go into deeper investigations, especially sanitation, fluids," McIntosh-Young said.

In a statement, a DaVita spokesperson said:

"People receiving dialysis are among the most medically vulnerable patients in healthcare, often managing multiple serious chronic conditions. Our care teams work every day to provide safe, compassionate, and life-sustaining care in light of these complexities. Our patients remain our highest priority, and caring for their well-being is at the heart of everything we do.”

However, for McIntosh-Young, the questions about June 19 remain unanswered.

"I hope there's not another person that meets with you in this chair for the same reason," McIntosh-Young said.