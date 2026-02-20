Detroit 75 Kitchen opens first dine-in location in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A popular Detroit food truck with a massive social media following has opened its first brick-and-mortar location on Stephenson Highway just south of 14 Mile Road in Madison Heights.

Detroit 75 Kitchen, owned by brothers Mike and Ahmad Nassar, welcomed crowds of customers Friday as they opened their first dine-in location.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report below:

Detroit 75 Kitchen opens first brick-and-mortar location in Madison Heights

"I was talking to some guys and they told me the food is really good, so I had to come try it," Matthew Farmer said.

Customer Jazmine Hardison has been following the business for years and became a big fan of their food.

"Oh man, I've tried just about every sandwich. This is the fish, so I finally marked off everything," Hardison said.

WXYZ

The sandwich shop started from humble beginnings in 2014, first operating as a food truck at the Nassar family's truck stop in southwest Detroit.

"The truck stop really wasn't doing too well and Mike, my brother, had this idea of what if I make sandwiches for truck drivers," Ahmad Nassar said. "And I thought he was really crazy, but it worked."

WXYZ

Their success led to a pop-up location at Oakland Mall in 2023 and now, their permanent shop in Madison Heights.

"It's validation that what you think and what you believe in, other people notice, and they care about it," Ahmad Nassar said.

WXYZ

Detroit 75 Kitchen has also become a viral sensation on social media. The business' social media pages have racked up hundreds of thousands of followers with videos showcasing their menu offerings and cooking lessons.

"It just came about and grew its own legs," Mike Nassar said. "When you're not putting a front or you're acting a certain way, it just shows and it goes like that. And it's all love."

WXYZ

Mike Nassar says their food, which is all made in-house, is what really draws people in.

"We're selling food and the food has to be on point, good every single time and it has to taste good and slap you in the face," Mike Nassar said.

Customers say seeing how the brothers have grown their business is inspiring.

"I'm always trying to support small business, so that's awesome to see them make it. That's great," Jeff Machus said.

WXYZ

The Madison Heights location is open Monday through Saturday. Their flagship location in Detroit will also continue to operate.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

