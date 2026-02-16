DoorDash driver's bond revoked, victim remains hospitalized with traumatic brain injury

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A DoorDash driver who was told to slow down is back behind bars nearly two months after allegedly punching a 75-year-old man unconscious and driving away from the scene in Wixom.

Ryan Turner, 41, posted bond in December but had it revoked a month later after violating the conditions. Turner told police he felt threatened by Lloyd Poole, a Wixom father and veteran who remains hospitalized with severe injuries.

Poole continues to fight for his life nearly two months after the alleged assault outside his Wixom home.

"Right now, he's not responding at all," said Jen Shaw, Poole's daughter. "He's had an extreme traumatic brain injury."

Shaw said one of the neighbors came out to get something from her car and saw something laying in the road, not knowing what it was. It turned out to be her father.

Shaw says her dad has had at least six brain surgeries since the incident and is barely hanging on. Doctors are doing everything they can to save him.

"They had to take out the bone flap due to an infection. When I say the bone flap, it's like that's what they call the part of the skull. They had to replace that with a 3D printed version of his skull because the skull itself was far too damaged to put back in," Shaw said.

Turner was charged with aggravated assault on New Year's Eve and posted bond but is back in jail after violating the conditions. Court records show his bond was revoked.

Turner is expected to appear inside Oakland County District Court in Novi for a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday. This will mark the third attempt at a pre-trial hearing after the previous two were adjourned.

"As of now, he's charged with a misdemeanor. It's just a wild thing to think about logically. It's very possible that Ryan Turner will be off living his normal life while my dad is in rehab, maybe a facility, it's hard to say," Shaw said.

Turner's attorney had no comment when contacted Monday.

Shaw expressed frustration with the situation as her family deals with the ongoing medical crisis.

"He rolls into court like he's been out living a normal life, as far as I can tell, and we are not living a normal life at all," Shaw said.

The punishment for a misdemeanor aggravated assault is up to one year in prison.

