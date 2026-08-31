Employee stabs another worker during fight at Great Lakes Crossing mall

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — An 18-year-old male who was working inside Great Lakes Crossing was taken into custody after police say he stabbed another employee on Sunday.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Auburn Hills police say officers and the fire department were dispatched to the Sbarro restaurant inside the mall, where two employees had been fighting in a back room.

The suspect stabbed the other employee, who is also an 18-year-old male, police say. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

No one else was hurt.

Police say the suspect took off before officers arrived. They interviewed the victim and identified the suspect, who lives in Pontiac.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office responded to the suspect's home and he was taken to jail, authorities say. The case has been presented to the prosecutor's office, police say.

In July, a 20-year-old man was killed and a 19-year-old woman was injured after a shooting at Great Lakes Cross that stemmed from an altercation in a food court bathroom. The altercation continued at the food court, where police say a 22-year-old man fired multiple shots.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing incident or has information is asked to call Auburn Hills police at 248-370-9444.