GLWA, police and volunteers distribute water to residents after Auburn Hills water main break

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — As crews work around the clock to make necessary repairs to a 42-inch water main that broke in Auburn Hills Sunday morning, residents lined up at water distribution sites as several municipalities are under boil water advisories.

As of Monday afternoon, the Great Lakes Water Authority says the damaged section of the main has been removed and installation on the replacement pipe has begun.

Watch Carolyn Clifford video report below:

Examining the need for clean water in Auburn Hills

Orion Township, Lake Orion and parts of Auburn Hills and Rochester Hills remain under boil water advisories and residents are being asked to restrict their water use.

Local leaders want everyone in the area to be prepared for a possible worst-case scenario: no water for up to 14 days.

Since 6 a.m., cars have steadily lined up at the water distribution site at the Department of Public Works in Auburn Hills on Brown Road.

Carolyn Clifford has more on the community support below:

Great Lakes Water Authority responds to water main break

Volunteers joined Auburn Hills police and GLWA employees to hand out three gallons of water-filled bags to residents.

“We brought 2,000 gallons of water in the truck. We started since 6 o’clock and by now, we have 1,750 bags have been donated,” Alitalia Saniyad, a lab leader with GLWA, said.

Residents are grateful for the help and waited patiently for something most people take for granted: water.

“Crazy. Never really experienced it before,” resident Lena Nokielski told me. “Showers, laundry and dishes and things like that, cooking.”

Video: Where the water main break emergency stands

Auburn Hills water main break latest: Replacement pipe craned into site

For many, the biggest concern isn’t just drinking water, it’s daily life.

Parents are trying to figure out how to get kids ready for school. Seniors citizens are worried about hygiene.

"Washing up is just terrible. This morning, I had my toothbrush in one hand and the small water bottle in the other, couldn’t fully… a mess,” resident Elmo Smith said.

Related video: Lake Orion restaurants scramble to survive after water main break shuts down businesses

Lake Orion restaurants scramble to survive after water main break shuts down businesses

Township officials say crews are working around the clock, but with repairs expected to take two to three weeks, residents are now settling into a new routine built around bottled water and patience.