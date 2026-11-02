Hazel Park woman seriously injured after attack by her own dogs; officer bitten during rescue

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Hazel Park woman is recovering after police say she was attacked by her three dogs outside her home Saturday night, leaving her with severe injuries.

According to Hazel Park Police Chief William Hamel, officers were called to a home on Milton Street near Dequindre Road around 8:17 p.m. for reports of a dog attack.

When the first officer arrived, Hamel said she found a 39-year-old woman lying in a driveway while three dogs were actively attacking her.

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Hazel Park woman seriously injured after attack by her own dogs

"The officer arrived there and she found a woman lying in a driveway with three dogs on top," Hamel said.

Police say the officer immediately rushed toward the scene and attempted multiple ways to stop the attack.

"The officer saw what was going on, ran up to it, tried to yell at the dogs, tried to kick at them, deployed her Taser twice and was trying to fend the dogs off," Hamel said.

The dogs involved were identified as two pit bulls and a Presa Canario. Hamel said the Taser was ineffective during the attack.

At one point, one of the dogs bit the officer on the thigh as she tried to protect the victim.

According to police, the officer then shot one of the dogs before attempting to provide aid to the woman. Hamel said that dog and another dog tried to approach again while the officer was helping the victim.

"The officer ended up shooting that dog and then she went and tried to give aid to the victim when that dog and another tried to re-approach. Fortunately, another officer was there and was able to shoot the dog again," Hamel said.

Police said one of the dogs was killed during the incident. The other two dogs were eventually captured.

Hamel defended his officers' actions, saying there was no time to wait for animal control because the situation posed an immediate threat to life.

"You had an active attack going on, lives were being threatened so there was no time to wait for animal control," Hamel said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with severe injuries to her neck, arms and legs.

Meanwhile, Hamel said the officer who responded is recovering and credited her actions with helping save the woman's life.

"Physically she's doing good and mentally, she's doing good. I'm proud of my officer though. She's got five months on the job and she reacted how I would expect all of our officers to react. She protected the victim as best as she could," Hamel said.

Police have not said what caused the dogs to attack their owner.

The dog attack remains under investigation.