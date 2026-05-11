LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nonessential businesses in Lake Orion and Orion Township were ordered to close after a massive water main break in Auburn Hills left the area with a scarce water supply and significant safety hazards. With no reopening date in sight, some businesses are finding ways to keep operating and their employees paid.

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Lake Orion restaurants scramble to survive after water main break shuts down businesses

Businesses across multiple communities disrupted by water main break

The closure came on Mother's Day, one of the busiest days of the year for local restaurants. The water main break affected Lake Orion, Orion Township, Auburn Hills, and parts of Rochester Hills.

Lake Orion Police Chief Mark Amundson said having any nonessential businesses open is a fire hazard given the limited water supply in hydrants and fire mitigation systems, and a public safety hazard due to bathrooms being unusable.

Dan Brown, owner of Chicago Brothers Pizza and Deli, was among the business owners forced to shut his doors Sunday.

"To wake up...early in the morning with a text message that the water main broke was troubling and it's scary," Brown said.

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With food tossed out and customers turned away, uncertainty looms for many owners.

"It's rough, just not knowing when we're gonna be back," Brown added.

Given that the area is under a State of Emergency and to help businesses stay afloat, the Village of Lake Orion temporarily eased rules to allow food trucks and food stands to operate. Charlie McClenaghan, owner of Wee Bean Coffee Co., took advantage of that, brewing coffee outside in a trailer using distilled water purchased out of town.

"Running a business is all about learning how to go with the punches. We've had all sorts of crazy things happen," McClenaghan said.

WXYZ-TV

Sick Town Hall Restaurant and Pub was hit especially hard. The restaurant had prepared for a busy Mother's Day crowd.

"For Mother's Day, we did a smoked turkey breast dinner, so we have over 100 pounds of turkey that we smoked, plus all the fixings," said Scott Taylor, managing partner at Sick Town Hall.

WXYZ-TV

With help from GravCap Brewing in Oxford, Sick Town Hall was still able to serve its feast buffet-style at the Oxford location. But managing partner Scott Taylor and owner Tom Bailey know they need a longer-term solution.

"We're in the process of getting our food truck here, so at least we can have the employees work the food truck and be able to serve some residents," Bailey said. "Cause yes, we have the impact, tens of thousands of dollars a day that we don’t get, but yet the bills are coming in, and our employees have the same thing."

WXYZ-TV

Taylor said the financial toll is significant.

"It's kind of a kick in the gut, but realizing that being sad about it and pouting about it isn't gonna do anything, we need to push forward," Taylor said.

Taylor and Bailey are also sending their employees to their Oxford pizza location for the time being.

Matthew Gibb, executive director of the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority, said the temporary easing of restrictions is a welcome development.

"It's nice to see that there is sort of this lessening of the rule," Gibb said.

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Joyce Donaldson, president and CEO of the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce, said the community is rallying together.

"Everybody is pulling together. We've done this before with COVID. We know the drill, people are activating and helping each other," Donaldson said.

WXYZ The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce and Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority are working on plans to help support these businesses once the water main is repaired

Both Gibb and Donaldson said they are working to connect businesses with resources and brainstorming ways businesses can continue to operate in some capacity. The Lake Orion DDA and Chamber of Commerce are also developing campaigns to support businesses once the water line is replaced and service is restored.

Donaldson urged the community to show up for local businesses when that day comes.

"Once we do open, hopefully soon, please support those small businesses. Not only in the downtown village but also throughout Orion Township, Auburn Hills, we need your dollars to keep their doors open," Donaldson said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

