Man says Pontiac mental healthcare facility saved his life: 'I probably wouldn't be here'

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Pontiac man who once stood on the edge of ending his life says a walk-in mental health facility helped pull him back — and he wants others to know they don't have to face their struggles alone.

Tim Phillips, 48, was working as a live-in nanny caring for three children when anxiety, loneliness and life's pressures became overwhelming.

"When I was about to take all my meds... I didn't want to see them find me dead one morning," Phillips said.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report below:

Man says Pontiac mental healthcare facility saved his life

About two years ago, Phillips walked through the doors of CNS Healthcare's mental health urgent care facility in Pontiac looking for help.

Mental health urgent care supervisor Karla Heinig described how patients are guided through the facility and connected with the right level of care.

"When you walk in, you'll check in here at one of the front desk receptionists," Heinig said. "Once they come up and grab you, we'll come back here and we will go down this hallway here."

Heinig said patients meet with a nurse, have their vitals taken and can also see a prescriber if needed.

"So it just depends on their level of care when they present," Heinig said.

The facility offers a range of services, including dedicated assessment rooms for children and telehealth suites that connect patients with providers located at other office locations.

CNS Healthcare Chief Clinical Officer of adult services Jennifer Shumaker said the need for mental health support continues to grow.

"Really, it's across an array of mental health challenges, but certainly people are feeling isolated. There's increased anxiety, depression. There's a lot of economic pressures that are being put on people and families," Shumaker said.

Shumaker said one of the biggest barriers to care is getting people help before a crisis develops — and that walk-in access is key to closing that gap.

"Wait times can really cause some challenges with people accessing care. When you have walk-in or same-day access for treatment, it really fills that gap and it gets people into treatment earlier so they're not waiting for a crisis to occur," Shumaker said.

When asked how soon patients can be seen, Shumaker's answer was direct: "immediately."

Shumaker said patients do not need insurance or the ability to pay to seek help.

"They can walk right in and we can help them," Shumaker said.

For Phillips, that access made all the difference.

"I'm happy," Phillips said when asked where he is in his life today.

He said he believes the care he received was lifesaving.

"I probably wouldn't be here. I probably would have took my life," Phillips said.

Today, Phillips hopes his story encourages someone else to take that first step.

"Don't be afraid to get the help you need. You're not alone," Phillips said.

For more information about CNS Healthcare, visit cnshealthcare.org. If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

