Pontiac asks voters to approve $75M in road bonds to repair deteriorating streets

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pontiac voters will decide next week whether to approve $75 million in bonds to repair the city's deteriorating roads, a proposal city leaders say would fund long-term fixes for streets that haven't seen major investment in decades.

The last time there was really any type of investment in Pontiac roads was back in the 1980s. The mayor says since then, the roads have continued to deteriorate. For the people who live in Pontiac, it means a rough ride every day.

"Sometimes, I feel like we've been bombed, dodging the potholes," Katrina Mabin said.

Mabin lives on Earlmoor in Pontiac. She told me getting in and out of her driveway is a bumpy ride.

"I have to go really slow, really slow," Mabin said.

Watch Ali Hoxie's video report below:

Pontiac asks voters to approve $75 million in road bonds to repair deteriorating neighborhood streets

Just a block up from Mabin on Earlmoor is where William Swartzendruber lives. He told me it's not just Earlmoor that slows him down — it's roads throughout Pontiac.

"I pull a trailer, and one of my leaf springs is broken on one of my trailers just from the roads because there is no way to gauge it. Like one road will be OK and the next thing you know, you're driving and there's a 6-inch pothole," Swartzendruber said.

Now, city leaders in Pontiac want to make long-term fixes. They are asking voters to approve $75 million in bonds, which would mean the city would borrow money to fix roads.

I spoke to Mayor Mike McGuinness about what this would mean for people paying taxes in Pontiac.

"It authorizes a millage maybe levied, but we are in a strong position. We want to pay that debt service on the financing for the roads each year as we go from our existing resources," McGuinness said.

Related: Michigan Voter Guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the 2026 election

McGuinness says the goal is to not increase taxes, even if the millage is approved.

"In other words, we don't even intend to levy those millages each year. We're going to pay for it from our existing general fund and other revenue sources," McGuinness said.

But approving the measure would give the city the authority to increase taxes, if need be. McGuinness says if that does happen, 60% of that would fall on businesses.

For homeowners, it would be $2.40 for every $1,000 of taxable value.

"I did the math for my home. I'm a homeowner in Pontiac and it would be under $100 each year," McGuinness said.

Approving the bond measure would mean the neighborhood roads would get some TLC, compared to the major roads like Huron Street, which is maintained by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Both Mabin and Swartzendruber told me they would be willing to pay up, if it comes to that.

"I understand that the roads play a big part of the lifetime of a vehicle, so the better the roads are, the less repairs I am going to have to make," Swartzendruber said.

"Oh, my God. We're poor enough around here. Everything is going up, but I mean, we got to get it done or we are going to have to get a new car," Mabin said.

I found at least one Pontiac resident who tells me at this point, it's hard to say if she will vote for the bond proposal. I asked her what the roads are like in Pontiac.

"They need some help," Jennifer Woods said.

Woods says she's lived in Pontiac her whole life. While she acknowledges the roads are bad, she's unsure about the prospect of potentially paying more in taxes.

"The way the economy is going right now, I'm trying to afford gas to get back and forth to work, so everything is going up. It's a hard pill to swallow right now — I'm being serious," Woods said.

The mayor told me if this does not pass, it would delay long-term fixes and mean more temporary fixes on major road issues.

