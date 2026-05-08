Questions linger in Farmington Hills homicide investigation

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Farmington Hills police are stepping up patrols at city parks as detectives continue to investigate the beating death of a 64-year-old man whose body was found at Woodland Hills Park on Sunday.

Now neighbors are demanding answers about their own safety.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Search for answers in Farmington Hills murder mystery

It’s a quiet sanctuary filled with wildlife and the occasional hiker, but some who frequent the park see it differently these days as questions about Sunday’s homicide linger.

John Ferguson said he comes to Woodland Hills Park for peace, quiet and fresh air. But now, that isolation is eerie.

Earlier this week, a man was found dead along the very trail where Ferguson came to enjoy nature.

"It’s a pretty trail. It’s quiet. There’s hardly anybody ever here. That’s what makes it a little concerning to come out here now because you usually maybe see one person on the trail, sometimes nobody," he told 7 News Detroit.

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While police aren’t releasing the victim’s identity, the medical examiner’s office said the man died from multiple blunt force trauma.

Ferguson asked, "Was it random? Was the body left here?"

Previous report: Farmington Hills police launch homicide investigation after body found on park trail

Farmington Hills police launch homicide investigation after body found in park

The silence from officials is fueling anxiety online. Ferguson raised several of those questions on Channel 7's Facebook page, wondering about the nature of the crime.

"Were they attacked? Were they walking with somebody and they got in an argument? Domestic situation, ya know? It’d help to know some of that stuff, so you can assess your level of concern to come back out here right now by yourself or for kids to come out here," Ferguson expressed.

Police chief John Piggott calls this incident "very rare" for Farmington Hills. To put the community at ease, he is increasing police presence in all city parks. Investigators are now looking for anyone who visited Woodland Hills Park this past Sunday, May 3. Even if you didn’t see anything unusual, police say you may have information that could help.

"That’s not going to be many people. There’s not many houses that have visibility to the trail. There’s not many people out here at any given time," Ferguson said.

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7 News Detroit reached out to the police department seeking more answers, but officials are remaining tight-lipped.

“Why aren't the police answering any questions? Why can’t they say anything?" Ferguson asked. “I understand yeah, maybe you can’t get into super specifics but...."

The Farmington Hills Police Department advise people to be aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity and it's asking anyone with information to call .