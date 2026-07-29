Rochester Hills fire millage increase on August ballot as department cites staffing shortages

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Rochester Hills voters will decide Aug. 4 whether to increase the fire millage from 3 to 3.5 mills, a measure fire officials say is critical to maintaining public safety services across the city.

For a home with a taxable value of $200,000, the 0.5-mill increase will cost $100 per year, or approximately $8.33 per month.

Fire Chief Todd Gary is urging residents to support the increase, saying the department is in urgent need of additional staffing and equipment funding.

"This half mill increase will give us 12 additional firefighters and it will also provide some money for our capital fund, which we use to purchase large equipment such as ambulances and fire trucks and things of that nature," Gary said.

Gary pointed to a recent house fire as evidence of the department's staffing strain. When all crews responded to the blaze on Saturday, the department did not have enough staff available to handle other calls simultaneously.

"During that time, we had multiple other incidents that had to be handled by other communities," Gary said.

WXYZ Fire Chief Todd Gary sitting down with 7 News Detroit Reporter Tiarra Braddock.

When asked what would happen if the millage fails, Gary said the department would need to make difficult adjustments.

"We would have to reevaluate our staffing model, may have to adjust some people and different things like that. You know, last year, there were 224 times that we had no units available," Gary said.

Residents are divided on the measure. Sharon Postnieks, a Rochester Hills resident, said she voted yes.

"I voted yes because I know how important it is to have emergency services available and I'm at the age in my life where I might need them sometime and I want to make sure they're there to help," Postnieks said.

WXYZ

Another resident, Mercedes Roach, also expressed support.

"Absolutely, yes," Roach said.

One resident who declined to appear on camera said she voted no, citing concerns about the financial burden on taxpayers.

"Because I think we already paying enough into it that we don't need the extra increase.... We can just rely on our mutual aid," the resident said.

Residents who have not yet voted have until Aug. 2 to cast an early ballot. Election Day is Aug. 4.

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