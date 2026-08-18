Royal Oak library bans large bags and shopping carts after two bed bug infestations

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Royal Oak Public Library is no longer allowing large bags, multiple bags of belongings or shopping carts inside after two bed bug infestations this summer.

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Signs posted on the library's doors notify visitors of the new policy, which library Director Sandy Irwin said applies to everyone.

"It's for anybody," Irwin said.

WXYZ Sandy Irwin, Director, Royal Oak Public Library

The library was closed and treated twice in the last month. Irwin said the policy is aimed at preventing another infestation.

"Please don't bring your blankets, don't bring your sleeping bags, leave your clothes at home, leave your clothes outside. Those are really important," Irwin said. "We have to do everything we can to prevent that from happening again and keeping the public safe."

Watch our previous report when the library was closed and treated last month:

Royal Oak library set to reopen Wednesday after bed bug discovery

The policy change also puts a spotlight on homelessness. Previously, the library allowed unhoused visitors to bring shopping carts inside.

"We have let people bring shopping carts in because we understand that when people are unhoused, they want to keep their stuff with them. They want to keep it safe. It's their life belongings that they have," Irwin said.

Piles of bags were seen outside the library Monday afternoon.

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Heather Duenas, who works with South Oakland Citizens for the Homeless, said the library serves an important role for people experiencing homelessness.

"The library is a safe place for people," Duenas said.

WXYZ Heather Duenas South Oakland Citizens for the Homeless

Duenas said she understands the policy but believes it underscores the need for more resources.

"I don't think that a library is a place for a shopping cart full of items. I think that if there were more resources and more places that that we could have the support, those that are unhoused, it would be much easier," Duenas said.

Library staff was not able to determine where the bed bugs came from, but the new rules are meant to be proactive. Library regular Chris Garr suggested another possible approach.

"So if it is from the local unhoused population, maybe just a free screening for any of their stuff would prevent it from showing up anywhere else," Garr said.

WXYZ Chris Garr, Library Regular

Fellow library regular Deveyon Blacknell said the policy is a mixed outcome.

"I would say it's like a double edge sword. Ya know, it could help the facility a little better but at the same time, it leaves peoples' bags vulnerable," Blacknell said.

WXYZ Deveyon Blacknell, Library Regular

Blacknell suggested a designated storage solution could help.

"I could see like a cubby or a locker or something like that it could probably work," Blacknell said.

The library advises anyone with small, itchy bites to not enter the building. Visitors should also inspect their books for tiny blood stains on pages or covers.

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